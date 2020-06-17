Test Kitchen: Roasted Green Bean, Apple & Bacon Sandwiches

When the weather is nice, all I want to do is be outside—even for meals.

As I write this, I don’t know what life will look like in June. But one thing I’m confident we’ll all be able to do is have a picnic, even if it’s just in our backyards.

That was my inspiration for this month’s Test Kitchen. I picked a recipe for roasted green bean, apple and bacon sandwiches.

I know that combination sounds strange, but it works.

These sandwiches are recommended for a picnic, and they set up in wax paper in the fridge before serving, so they’re easy to transport.

There’s nothing hard about this recipe. The only suggestion I’d make is not to toss the apples in the lemon juice, unless you’re really waiting a couple days to serve the sandwiches. I thought that step took away from the sweet flavor of the red delicious, which is needed to stand up to the dill-and-onion vinaigrette.

The vinaigrette is bright and fresh and super summery, but it doesn’t keep well. I let mine sit a little while and had to keep stirring it because the liquid kept separating. And when I put the leftovers in the fridge, the oil solidified.

If you’re not a dill fan, I think you could skip the vinaigrette and use Dijon mustard or even mayonnaise on these sandwiches instead.

Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

6 thick bacon slices

1/2 cup torn fresh dill

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon firmly packed lemon zest

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 small shallot, minced

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided

1 medium-size red delicious apple

2 (8 1/2-oz.) French bread baguettes, cut in half horizontally

4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, thinly sliced

Wax paper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss green beans with 2 teaspoons olive oil, pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place beans in a single layer in a jelly-roll pan and bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven and chill 10 minutes.

2. Arrange bacon in a single layer in jelly-roll pan. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 minutes or until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

3. Whisk together dill, the next four ingredients, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Let stand 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, cut apple into thin slices and toss with remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

5. Spoon vinaigrette onto top halves of baguettes. Layer beans, bacon, apple and cheese on bottom halves. Cover with top halves of baguettes; wrap tightly in wax paper. Chill up to 2 hours. Slice sandwiches before serving.

SOURCE: myrecipes.com