Since this is the Oktoberfest issue, I thought it would be appropriate for the recipe to be beer-infused. After stumbling upon this one, I was excited to try it out because I’m a big fan of onions.

But I was a little hesitant because my track record of making bacon is awful. Smoke everywhere in the house, awful. So you can see why I’d be hesitant. But I had my sidekick—AKA boyfriend and personal daily chef—in the kitchen to help out on this recipe. He was in charge of cooking the bacon and making sure I didn’t burn anything in the process.

This was the first time I cut onions. I always thought people were kidding about the whole “crying” thing, but it’s real. My eyes were watering horribly, but I managed. And once the onions were on the stovetop, it was all worth it. The aroma that filled the house was amazing.

But adding the beer was a little tricky. The pan was sizzling a little more than I’m comfortable with so I turned it to low to add the beer, and that helped immensely.

Of course, it wouldn’t be normal if something didn’t go a little awry. I forgot to preheat the oven, so it took a long time to broil the sandwich. I waited just till the cheese bubbled and took it out immediately, but not before making an appetizer to hold us over.

With the leftover bread, I cut off a piece and microwaved it for 12 seconds so it would be nice and warm. In a ramekin, I mixed together olive oil, a little bit of honey and some lemon pepper seasoning. It was sweet and savory and the perfect dip for the bread.

Now back to the recipe. I topped the sandwiches with onions and was excited to take the first bite. It was tasty, but I was expecting more flavor. It seemed to be lacking. I thought it would be a lot more savory, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t make it again.

RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS

3 teaspoons olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup beer

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

Freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons honey mustard

2 slices firm country-style white or whole-wheat bread, about 4 inches square by 1/2 inch thick, lightly toasted

2 wide slices cooked turkey bacon, cut in half crosswise

2/3 cup shredded or thinly sliced sharp aged cheddar cheese

Makes 2 generous servings

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until browned, stirring after the first few minutes. Add the beer and caraway seeds, then increase the heat to high and boil for about 1 minute, until the beer has almost completely evaporated. Season with pepper to taste. Cover partially to keep warm.

2. Spread the mustard on the toasted bread. Add the bacon pieces side by side and cover with the cheese. Broil in an oven or toaster oven just until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Spoon the beer-glazed onions over the cheese and serve.

SOURCE: Christina L. Talcott | The Washington Post