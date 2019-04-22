Test Kitchen: Coconut curry shrimp

I’m on an Indian-food kick at home, which started after I learned the frozen Indian meals you can buy at Trader Joe’s are pretty healthy and pretty delicious. (It’s been a busy winter.)

But I wanted to try to make it for myself, and I was lured in with the promise of the Pioneer Woman’s 15-minute Coconut Curry Shrimp. The recipe was simple, but I have no idea how she got this dish made in 15 minutes. Just cutting everything up took me that long.

I made a mistake when I purchased the shrimp and accidentally got cooked shrimp instead of raw shrimp. After I thawed them, I tossed them into a hot skillet with butter just to warm them up before dumping them back into the sauce at the end. They felt more rubbery than I would have liked, and if I made that mistake again, I would have just added the room-temperature shrimp into the sauce at the end.

I also pulled the remaining shell off the tails after cooking them, just because I didn’t want to have to do that while eating after the shrimp were covered in sauce.

If you’re not a shrimp person, I think you easily could substitute tofu, paneer or scallops.

The recipe says to use a large skillet, but I’d recommend a stock pot because of the amount of liquid. Otherwise, this recipe was super easy and super accurate—my meal at each step looked like the pictures included on the website.

About the rice: I was completely unfamiliar with the concept of washing rice before you cook it, so I was completely unprepared to do it, but I made it work. It still came out kind of sticky and clumpy. I don’t have a rice cooker, so that might have been part of the problem.

I would make this curry again, especially if I wanted to impress people. It looked good in the bowl garnished with some extra basil, and it tasted like something you’d get at a restaurant.

A word of warning: Everything I own—including my leather purse—still smells like curry.

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 pounds peeled and de-veined raw shrimp (I used U10, but any size is fine)

1 whole medium onion, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 can (13 1/2-ounce size) coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey, more to taste

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt (more to taste)

1 whole lime, juiced

Hot sauce, optional

12 whole chopped basil leaves, plus more for garnish

2 cups basmati rice, cooked according to package directions

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the butter in a large skillet (I used non-stick) over medium-high heat.

2. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, turning them over halfway through, until fully cooked.

3. Remove to a plate and set aside.

4. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and stir to cook for 2 minutes.

5. Sprinkle the curry powder over the onions and continue cooking the onions, stirring, for another couple of minutes.

6. Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour in the coconut milk, stirring to combine.

7. Add honey, salt and lime juice, and allow the sauce to heat up until bubbling gently.

8. Add shrimp into the sauce, tossing to coat, and allow it to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

9. Taste the sauce and add more salt, lime juice or honey depending on your taste.

10. Stir in the basil. (Add hot sauce if you want a little kick.)

11. Serve shrimp and sauce over a bed of cooked basmati rice, garnishing with more basil.

SOURCE: The Pioneer Woman