June '20 About Food & Dining Restaurants Reviews

Taste-Test Showdown: Ice Cream

I’ve seen a lot of jokes on social media about how people are using ice cream as a coping mechanism during the coronavirus pandemic. So for this month’s restaurant review, we decided to try out a couple of our local ice cream shops because SAME.

By Alison Matas / June 18, 2020

I’ve seen a lot of jokes on social media about how people are using ice cream as a coping mechanism during the coronavirus pandemic.

So for this month’s restaurant review, we decided to try out a couple of our local ice cream shops because SAME.

Unfortunately, this restaurant review happened at the beginning of April when things really were locked down. Some year-round ice cream places were closed, and the summer-only spots hadn’t opened yet.

I’m no quitter, though, so I tried a bunch of flavors from Pav’s Creamery in North Canton and Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant in Canton for a head-to-head competition.

But let’s be honest—it’s tough to screw up ice cream, and that made it basically impossible to pick a winner.

Here were my favorite things about each place.

Pav’s Creamery

What I got: A waffle cone, plus five ice cream flavors—pineapple cake, salted caramel truffle, nuts over coconut, peanut butter brownie and double dark raspberry.

My favorite flavor I tried: Double dark raspberry was my pick of all the flavors, which surprised me. I’m usually a peanut butter-and-chocolate kind of girl, and I usually despise fruity desserts. But this flavor is just so good. The raspberry ice cream is delicious, and it’s dotted with chunks of dark chocolate and chocolate raspberry truffles.

What I liked about Pav’s: There are so many flavors to choose from, and having a special flavor of the week is a fun novelty.

If I had to voice a complaint: None of my ice creams that were supposed to have stuff in them had as much stuff as I wanted them to have. In the salted caramel truffle in particular, I really had to dig to find even the first truffle.

Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant

What I got: A Bittner, an M&M cookie ice cream sandwich and four flavors of ice cream—banana, Butterfinger, cookie dough and coffee.

My favorite thing I tried: The best thing I tried was a Bittner. I get the hype now. (I’d never had one before.) It’s nearly a pound of vanilla ice cream blended with homemade chocolate syrup and filled with roasted pecans. It tastes like a slightly thicker hot-fudge milkshake, and the nuts add salt and good texture. My favorite ice cream flavor was Butterfinger, just because it was exactly like I imagined and chock-full of candy.

What I like about Taggart’s: I love all the ice cream options. I barely scratched the surface with my order. There also are sundaes, ice cream pie, banana splits, milkshakes and ice cream sodas on the menu.

If I had to voice a complaint: I wish the cookies on the cookie sandwich had been a little softer. They leaned more on the sandy/crispy side, and that’s not my preference.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass