Taste-Test Showdown: Ice Cream

I’ve seen a lot of jokes on social media about how people are using ice cream as a coping mechanism during the coronavirus pandemic.

So for this month’s restaurant review, we decided to try out a couple of our local ice cream shops because SAME.

Unfortunately, this restaurant review happened at the beginning of April when things really were locked down. Some year-round ice cream places were closed, and the summer-only spots hadn’t opened yet.

I’m no quitter, though, so I tried a bunch of flavors from Pav’s Creamery in North Canton and Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant in Canton for a head-to-head competition.

But let’s be honest—it’s tough to screw up ice cream, and that made it basically impossible to pick a winner.

Here were my favorite things about each place.

Pav’s Creamery

What I got: A waffle cone, plus five ice cream flavors—pineapple cake, salted caramel truffle, nuts over coconut, peanut butter brownie and double dark raspberry.

My favorite flavor I tried: Double dark raspberry was my pick of all the flavors, which surprised me. I’m usually a peanut butter-and-chocolate kind of girl, and I usually despise fruity desserts. But this flavor is just so good. The raspberry ice cream is delicious, and it’s dotted with chunks of dark chocolate and chocolate raspberry truffles.

What I liked about Pav’s: There are so many flavors to choose from, and having a special flavor of the week is a fun novelty.

If I had to voice a complaint: None of my ice creams that were supposed to have stuff in them had as much stuff as I wanted them to have. In the salted caramel truffle in particular, I really had to dig to find even the first truffle.

Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant

What I got: A Bittner, an M&M cookie ice cream sandwich and four flavors of ice cream—banana, Butterfinger, cookie dough and coffee.

My favorite thing I tried: The best thing I tried was a Bittner. I get the hype now. (I’d never had one before.) It’s nearly a pound of vanilla ice cream blended with homemade chocolate syrup and filled with roasted pecans. It tastes like a slightly thicker hot-fudge milkshake, and the nuts add salt and good texture. My favorite ice cream flavor was Butterfinger, just because it was exactly like I imagined and chock-full of candy.

What I like about Taggart’s: I love all the ice cream options. I barely scratched the surface with my order. There also are sundaes, ice cream pie, banana splits, milkshakes and ice cream sodas on the menu.

If I had to voice a complaint: I wish the cookies on the cookie sandwich had been a little softer. They leaned more on the sandy/crispy side, and that’s not my preference.