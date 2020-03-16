Located in Canton, Smoke the Burger Joint is the place to go for burgers. Fresh Angus beef, low-smoked over hickory wood, gives the patties at Smoke a particularly flavorful sense of umami. The menu at Smoke is more than just burgers. Stop in for a smokehouse grilled cheese, all beef hot dogs, wings, seafood, chili, soups, salads and more. smoketheburgerjoint.com
Smoke the Burger Joint
With locations in Canton and Massillon, Smoke the Burger Joint is the place to go for burgers. Fresh Angus beef, low-smoked over hickory wood, gives the patties at Smoke a particularly flavorful sense of umami. The menu at Smoke is more than just burgers. Stop in for a smokehouse grilled cheese, all beef hot dogs, wings, seafood, chili, soups, salads and more.