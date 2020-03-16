March '20 About Food & Dining Restaurants

Smoke the Burger Joint

With locations in Canton and Massillon, Smoke the Burger Joint is the place to go for burgers. Fresh Angus beef, low-smoked over hickory wood, gives the patties at Smoke a particularly flavorful sense of umami. The menu at Smoke is more than just burgers. Stop in for a smokehouse grilled cheese, all beef hot dogs, wings, seafood, chili, soups, salads and more.

By About Staff / March 16, 2020

