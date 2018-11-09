Salumeria di Torre Italian Deli & Market | Behind the Food

A Q&A with Brandon Torre of Salumeria di Torre Italian Deli & Market

Brandon Torre has had a fondness for Italian delicatessens since he was a boy.

As the executive chef for downtown Canton’s H2 Huth & Harris Wine Merchants, Torre found the opportunity to open an Italian deli of his own upstairs from the H2 at 427 Tuscarawas Street E. Sandwiches are available, along with sliced deli meats and cheeses, housemade biscotti and dry pastas, olive oils, vinegars and truffle butter.

Q. What gave you the inspiration for opening Salumeria di Torre?

A. “It goes back to my childhood in upstate New York. Back in the day, we’d go to these kinds of Italian delis all the time. It was something I missed when we moved to Florida when I was 10. I’ve been thinking about opening an Italian deli for the last seven or eight years. I wanted something old-school but also modern, where you get the nostalgia, but all the flavors are on point.”

Q. What are your favorite sandwiches at the deli?

A. “The House Pastrami uses beef navel pastrami, which has a little higher fat content and a lot more flavor than most pastrami. When we sear it up, a lot of the fat melts out. It’s on sourdough bread with fintina cheese, our housemade garlic sauce and house slaw, which has a white balsamic vinaigrette. The sandwich is about 6 to 7 ounces of fresh-sliced pastrami. Our Romano Panini is something you won’t find anywhere else around here. We do our own in-house porchetta, which is pork belly that I trim, season with salt and spices overnight, then it’s rolled and slow roasted. It’s sliced thin on a ciabatta roll with garlic sauce, spinach and provolone. It’s probably my personal favorite. The chicken salad is my wife’s favorite.”

Q. I’m a fan of your pasta salad, which you can order as a side. What’s in that?

A. “It’s pasta with a Parmesan vinaigrette, plus pancetta, peas and a little bit of shaved Parmesan.”

Q. Your location is a bit off the downtown path. How’s business?

A. “It’s good. For the most part, it’s people who work downtown coming in for lunch. We’ve noticed an uptick on Saturdays, particularly for the stuff we sell by the pound. We have things that you won’t find most places, like three types of imported proscuitto, different salamis and speck, which is like proscuitto but lightly smoked, from the far north of Italy. I try to get enough domestic and imported things to appease everybody as far as price point goes.”

Salumeria di Torre Italian Deli & Market:

427 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more details and to place lunch order, visit SalumeriadiTorre.com or call 330-488-5763.