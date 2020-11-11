Review: Classic Italian Cuisine at Tozzi’s on 12th

Tozzi’s on 12th: 4/5 stars

Taste: 5/5 stars. I just really liked everything and was so pleased with our meal.

Service: 5/5 stars. Staff were friendly and helpful, and everything was just right.

Ambiance: 3/5 stars. Tozzi’s has a more old-school vibe and caters to a quieter crowd (at least, based on our experience).

Concept: 3/5 stars. Nothing new here in terms of concept, but I still recommend the family recipes.

Pricing: 4/5 stars. Our meal totaled less than $57, which I think is pretty fair.

This is a year that calls for comfort food, so I suggest having a meal at Tozzi’s on 12th as soon as possible.

Tozzi’s on 12th is known for its steaks, seafood and Italian dishes. The family business got its start in Magnolia in 1914, and now the fourth generation of the Tozzi family has the restaurant in Canton.

An important point here: The restaurants in Canton and Magnolia share a legacy but are separate entities with different menus. I’ve now eaten at both, and while they’re both delicious, each place has its own individual flavor and vibe.

In Canton, the bar, restaurant and banquet center (home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club) focuses on family recipes, including Mama Tozzi’s red sauce, which is simmered with beef and pork roasts, pepperoni and a special family seasoning.

The food is predictable in the absolute best way possible. When I think about my perfect Italian meal, it’s exactly what I ate at Tozzi’s—starting with that delicious red sauce.

I ordered the lasagna, which is Tozzi’s signature Italian dish. It is roughly the size of a brick and solidly a two-meal portion. The noodles are overflowing with huge chunks of meat and ricotta cheese and swimming in Mama Tozzi’s red sauce. I used the garlic bread that came with our dinners to sop up some of the leftovers. And a bonus: My lasagna was somehow still just as good when I reheated it the next day.

My boyfriend, Ryan, ordered the large strip steak, which came with a baked potato and salad. We ended up sharing our entrees, and I loved the Mike Tozzi seasoning on the steak and the way it enhanced the delicious grilled flavor.

If you’re overwhelmed by the many tempting items on the menu, look for the dishes marked “chef’s selection.” That’s what we stuck to when ordering, and I’m so pleased we did.

For an appetizer, we tried the Asiago dip, which is a bubbly dish filled with artichoke, and, of course, Asiago cheese. It comes with plenty of toasted, herbed breadsticks for dipping. I’m always a big fan of artichoke dip, so I loved this appetizer. I noticed a strong mayonnaise flavor, which didn’t bother me, but it might not be everyone’s favorite.

The one section of the menu we didn’t hit was the seafood portion. Options include scallops, charbroiled catfish and pecan-crusted trout.

Tozzi’s on 12th is at 4210 12th Street NW in Canton. The restaurant is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.