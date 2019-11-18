Nothing Bundt Cakes | Behind the Food

Retired NFL defensive end Kenny Peterson enjoyed overnight success when he opened a Nothing Bundt Cakes in his hometown a year ago.

“It was shocking. It makes me feel good the amount of support that the city has given us,” Peterson said about the instant popularity of his bakery at 4468 Belden Village Street NW in Jackson Township, which is a franchise of a Texas-based company and employs 20 people.

Peterson spends part of his time in Canton and part in Denver, where he played three seasons for the Denver Broncos before retiring and where he owns a medical device sales company. During his high school years, Peterson was a star player for the McKinley Bulldogs, then played college football at Ohio State University, then did three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before Denver. Among the visitors to Peterson’s bakery is former OSU football coach Jim Tressel.

Q. Nothing Bundt Cakes seems to always be busy. How successful are you?

A. “I can’t really give numbers, but we are exceeding expectations from corporate. We have a lot of repeat customers, but what’s amazing is how many are first-timers. On the average, we see 150 people a day and about 40 percent of them are new.”

Q. What is it that makes your bundt cakes so appealing to people?

A. “We use real butter, real cream cheese, real eggs—we don’t use cake mix or box flavoring. That’s what’s separated us. We bake every day, make frosting every day. We get groceries delivered once a week, and we use every bit of them!”

Q. What are your favorite cake flavors?

A. “It varies. In the morning, I love a pecan praline, because it tastes like a cinnamon roll, or I’ll do a carrot cake. In the evening, I like a lemon or red velvet. We have 10 different flavors, and one of those is rotating. Right now (late September), it’s pumpkin spice.”

Q. How did you first discover Nothing Bundt Cakes?

A. “Out in Colorado doing medical device sales, I’d take bagels or whatever to offices. One day, I walked into an office and the lady gave me this look of disappointment and said, ‘The other guy brought in bundt cakes,’ then she took me in the back and showed me this box of bundtinis (individual-sized cakes). So I Googled and found there was (Nothing Bundt Cakes) right by my house, and I picked up a box of bundtinis and watching Netflix, I ate them all in one sitting. I inquired about a franchise and they didn’t have anything available in Denver, then I was thinking Columbus because of Ohio State and they didn’t have anything there. When they mentioned North Canton, I said, ‘That’s where I’m from! Sign me up!’ And the rest is what they call history.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes: 4468 Belden Village St. NW, Jackson Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 330-222-3204 or visit nothingbundtcakes.com.