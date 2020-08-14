North Canton Nutrition | Behind the Food

“We have a ton of regulars,” said Jacob Bruckner, the enthusiastic co-owner of North Canton Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar that opened in February.

“We help gain a healthier lifestyle and achieve fitness goals,” he said.

The business, at 6304 Market Avenue N across from Walsh University, is an offshoot of Jackson Nutrition, open since February 2018 at 5858 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

Bruckner talked about North Canton Nutrition and what it has to offer.

Q. How would you describe your customers at North Canton Nutrition?

A. “We have a wide range, anywhere from teenagers to the older crowd. Everybody has loved and enjoyed our shakes. We do tend to get the fitness people, based around what you’re looking to achieve. Maybe you’re looking to drop body fat and be more lean. Or you’re trying to gain muscle or lose muscle, or gain weight or lose weight.”

Q. You sell full-meal replacement shakes. How do those work?

A. “It contains everything you need for a meal—24 grams of protein, 21 essential vitamins and minerals—and it will keep you full for four or five hours. But if you want, you can use it as a snack or a post-workout supplement. It’s about 20 ounces. We have over 80 different flavors—fruity ones, chocolatey ones, vanilla ones.”

Q. Tell me about your tea—is it iced or hot?

A. “You can get it either way. It’s herbal black and green tea. It’s called thermagenic. It gives you energy and allows you to burn 80 to 110 calories by drinking it. We have sweet and unsweetened options. You can play with different flavors. Iced comes in 16 or 32 ounces; hot is 16 or 24 ounces.”

Q. How did you get involved with the company?

A. “I walked into Jackson Nutrition, our sister location, in March of 2019 as a consumer. I was needing some positivity and encouragement in my life. They knew me by name, and I fell in love with the products and what they had to offer. I was going to school full-time at Stark State for business management, and I was presented the opportunity to work for them. Then when the opportunity came to expand the business to North Canton and create the same energy and positive vibes over here, Taylor (Moga, North Canton co-owner) and I decided to make the move.”