February '20 About Food & Dining

Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.

With two locations in Stark County and one in Summit County, Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. has been Canton’s coffee roaster and tea merchant since 2003. The locally owned and operated coffee shop creates award-winning, fresh, quality-focused specialty coffee and tea. Stop in for a latte and a sweet treat.

By About Staff / February 17, 2020

With two locations in Stark County and one in Summit County, Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. has been Canton’s coffee roaster and tea merchant since 2003. The locally owned and operated coffee shop creates award-winning, fresh, quality-focused specialty coffee and tea. Stop in for a latte and a sweet treat. muggswigz.com

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass