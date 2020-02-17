With two locations in Stark County and one in Summit County, Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. has been Canton’s coffee roaster and tea merchant since 2003. The locally owned and operated coffee shop creates award-winning, fresh, quality-focused specialty coffee and tea. Stop in for a latte and a sweet treat. muggswigz.com
Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.
