Macho Nacho Review: Cool concept, delicious food Taste: It was really delicious. Service: This is hard to judge, since you order yourself at the truck. Ambiance: Fun atmosphere, especially when there’s a show. Concept: I like the idea of a stationary food truck. Pricing: Super fair for tons of freshly prepared food. 2017-12-08 4.4 Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 0 Votes)

There’s a taco truck permanently parked on the patio of Buzzbin Art and Music Shop that’s serving late-night nachos, macaroni and cheese and cornbread.

Macho Nacho—described as a pop-up cantina—is not the most traditional of restaurants, but the food is delicious, and the concept is cool.

Mike Nasvadi, who owns Buzzbin and the nearby Cultured Coffee and Waffles, found the pink-and-green truck on Craigslist, and it sits on cinder blocks behind his bar. In warmer months, people can order from the truck at picnic tables and eat outside. In the winter, a server takes orders for food from the truck from inside Buzzbin, which now has several booths set up in the front.

The menu is simple and written on a piece of cardboard stuck to the outside of the truck. Macho Nacho always serves chorizo macaroni and cheese ($4), cornbread ($4) and rice and beans ($3). Thursday is chef’s special day, and the menu item is posted on Facebook and Instagram. On Saturdays, there are burritos, including the as-big-as-your-forearm “kongurrito.” Admittedly, I have not seen it, but Nasvadi said it’s made with three tortillas and stuffed with rice, beans, meat, lettuce and guacamole.

I visited Macho Nacho on a Friday evening, before the crowd picked up for a major show at Buzzbin. Just like the menu is no-fuss, so is the setup. The booths (which came from a Mexican restaurant in Hartville) have a roll of paper towels, a cup of plastic cutlery and a one-page paper menu. Food comes in takeout boxes.

Nasvadi brought me some of his favorites from the menu, starting with the chorizo mac and cheese. This item gets a lot of play on social media, and the hype is deserved. But it definitely was spicier than I anticipated. The corkscrew noodles were cooked perfectly and in a sauce that reminded me of nacho cheese in both flavor and consistency, and the spoonful of chorizo on the top also had a solid kick.

The signature dish—the macho nachos ($8)—are corn chips topped with sour cream, nacho cheese, pulled pork, chorizo, tomato, red onion and cilantro, with a slice of lime on the side to squeeze over everything. The chips were salty and stayed crispy, and the toppings were generous. It’s exactly the kind of thing I would pick if I were out late and starving, and it was a step up in quality from what you’d get at a Mexican restaurant or sports bar.

The piece of cornbread I had tasted like pound cake, though it was more crumbly than dense. It was sweet, and the pat of warm butter I spread on it made it even more dessert-like.

I also got to try the chef’s special for the week: buffalo chicken nachos ($8). The buffalo chicken dip was piled on blue and yellow corn chips, which were drizzled with ranch and also had some chopped onion and cilantro. I was happy to have a choice of meat that wasn’t pork. My one suggestion is that it would be nice to let people pick what kind of meat they’d like in their nachos, tacos or burritos, even if it just were between ground beef, pulled pork and pulled chicken.

Overall, I totally loved the food, and I wish the truck were open during working hours so I could pop over for lunch. Right now, Macho Nacho is serving Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until late and for some other special events. Nasvadi said maybe by spring or summer, he’ll have the truck on lunch duty.