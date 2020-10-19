Proudly a Canton favorite since 1941, Lucia’s Steakhouse has been serving some of the best Italian fare and steak around for five generations. From high-quality ingredients to the same smiling faces on the team, there’s something special about Lucia’s Steakhouse. luciassteakhouse.com
Lucia’s Steakhouse
Proudly a Canton favorite since 1941, Lucia’s Steakhouse has been serving some of the best Italian fare and steak around for five generations. From high-quality ingredients to the same smiling faces on the team, there’s something special about Lucia’s Steakhouse.