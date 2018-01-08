Lucia's Steakhouse review: Upscale dining, enticing choices Taste: The food was good. Service: We had a great waitress who was helpful and attentive. Ambiance: Some windows would help. Concept: It’s a fine-dining restaurant, but nothing especially unique. Pricing: The food is more expensive but also high quality. 2018-01-08 3.8 Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 0 Votes)

Lucia’s Steakhouse in Jackson Township offers an upscale dining experience and a menu with many enticing choices.

The restaurant has a long history in Stark County: The original Lucia’s opened in the 1940s on Mahoning Road as a sandwich-and-soup lunch stop for factory workers. It got its name in the 1970s, after the menu had been expanded to include steaks and pasta. Lucia’s then closed in 2007 before reopening in a plaza on Belpar Street NW in 2010.

The menu still has soup, steaks and pasta, plus seafood and other house specialties. When I was reviewing the options before heading to the restaurant, I had some trouble choosing what to order—several of the dishes intrigued me, and I was torn between picking a more Italian-inspired meal or something from the grill.

I settled on blackened chicken Alfredo ($23), which is one of the house specialties. The linguine was cooked perfectly, the Alfredo sauce was rich and creamy, and the seasoning on the chicken breast made the dish extra flavorful. The portion was large enough to be two dinners for me.

The house specialties don’t come with sides, so I also ordered a half-size of the Cesar salad ($6). The large shavings of Parmesan were a nice touch, and I appreciated how fresh and crisp the romaine was.

I visited Lucia’s on a weekday and took a friend with me. We showed up around 5:15 p.m., and the dining room already had several booths and tables full. As we ate, the place became more crowded—a good sign for a Monday night. We didn’t make a reservation, but I’d recommend one.

Our server was especially helpful—I had a limited window for dinner—and she got all our food out quickly and also boxed it up for us.

My favorite thing we tried was the Asiago crab and artichoke dip ($14). The cheese is mixed with artichoke hearts and jumbo lump crab meat and then baked and served with toasted pieces of bread brushed with olive oil. It was a nice spin on a more traditional appetizer, and the portion size was perfect for two people.

My friend picked a bone-in rib-eye steak ($34), served with a house salad and roasted veggies. It was done just right. All steaks at Lucia’s are center-cut and broiled to order. Other choices include a porterhouse steak, a Boston strip steak and a filet mignon.

If you’re not in the mood for steak, Lucia’s has lobster tails ($40 for two), Chilean sea bass ($32), veal medallions with angel hair pasta ($24) and homemade gnocchi ($17).

The one bummer for me about the restaurant is the atmosphere. Lucia’s is in a strip plaza in the Belden Village area, which makes it a little windowless and dim and closed-in and not in a romantic way. There was a candle on our table, but I still kind of felt like I was in a banquet room for a wedding reception.

Lucia’s Steakhouse is at 4769 Belpar Street NW, Canton. Reservations can be made by calling 330-492-9933. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.