Lowry’s Family Restaurant | Behind the Food

A Q&A with Melissa White of Lowry’s Family Restaurant

In a small town like East Canton, a local restaurant can be a social hub as well as an eatery. Lowry’s Family Restaurant, open since October 2015 at 800 Nassau Street W, draws a lively crowd of locals. Here, manager Melissa White talks about its food and fans.

Q. Do you have a lot of regular customers?

A. “There are tons of people that come in daily. We have ones that come in every Sunday or every Saturday. Most of them we know by name and what they’re going to drink. A lot of them order the same things. We have a lot of retired people from Timken, Republic and Ford who meet here on a weekly or monthly basis, church groups, reunion groups.”

Q. I’ve heard you’re a popular breakfast spot. What is popular?

A. “We run very decent specials for breakfast. We always have two pancakes, two eggs and two bacon for $4.25, and two pancakes and a cheese omelet for $4.25. Breakfast is served until 2. I’d say it’s high-quality diner food, not greasy. You get a lot for the money.”

Q. What else is good on the menu?

A. “Our burgers. They’re all eight ounces and served with fresh-cut fries. We have a Buckeye Burger that is one pound, with bacon, cheese and an onion ring on top. Our Philly steak sandwiches and jumbo cod are very good. The jumbo cod is two 6-ounce beer batter cod filets. On Fridays, we have all-you-can-eat fish for $13.99 with two sides.”

Q. You’re open for supper on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Do you have dinner specials?

A. “Yes. They vary, depending on whatever our kitchen manager wants to cook up. We’re known for our bourbon-glazed and pineapple-glazed pork chops. We have pasta dishes, strip steaks, grilled chicken.”

Q. Your decor has an Ohio State theme, right?

A. “Our owner Brian (Lowry) is a big fan, and he wanted to do something different. We have helmets, people have made plaques, our aprons are Ohio State-based. Everything is gray and red. People come in to watch the games.”

Q. I saw on Facebook that you have an eating challenge at Lowry’s. What’s that?

A. “It’s two Buckeye Burgers, a half-pound of fries and a drink. If you eat it all in 20 minutes, it’s free, plus you get a T-shirt. Otherwise it’s $21.99. Only one person was able to do it. He did it three times, and we told him he couldn’t anymore. So now he comes in for all-you-can-eat fish, and he eats 18 pieces.”

Lowry’s Family Restaurant: 800 Nassau St. W, East Canton. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 330-488-6111.