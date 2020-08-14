Loby’s Bar & Grille Review: All around good food

Loby’s Bar & Grille: 3.8/5 stars

Taste: 4/5 stars. Elevated bar food at its best.

Service: 5/5 stars. Our waitress was great, and our order was exactly right.

Ambiance: 3/5 stars. It’s a bar. The outside patio has a better vibe than the indoor part of the restaurant does.

Concept: 3/5 stars. Again, it’s a bar.

Pricing: 4/5 stars. Prices seemed perfect to me, especially considering how good everything was.

I’ve lived in Stark County for seven years, and I’d never been to Loby’s Bar & Grille until this restaurant review.

But I’d heard about Loby’s, and I pictured it as a place that is way more bar than restaurant and always a party.

So I wasn’t sure what to expect on my trip to Loby’s for dinner, and honestly, neither was my boyfriend, Ryan (and he’s a Stark County native who HAS been there before).

We both left pleasantly surprised after having a nice dinner. Nearly all the food appeared to be made fresh in-house—down to the pita chips served with our appetizer—and there wasn’t one thing I ate that I wouldn’t order again.

It’s much better than standard bar food and just as good as anything you’d get at a similar restaurant.

When I looked at the menu, I knew we had to try Loby’s signature queso and chips ($7.49). Our waitress asked whether we wanted pita or chips and suggested we do a half-and-half combo.

Listen: Skip the tortilla chips and go all-in on the pita bread. The slices are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. (I suspect they were deep-fried.) We ate nearly all the pita bread, to the point that we were a little concerned about having room for our real dinner. We didn’t touch the chips.

The queso is more thick than runny—a plus, in my opinion—and has just the right amount of heat.

It took us a minute to figure out what to order after our appetizer because Loby’s menu is huge. There are burgers, sandwiches, salads and wings, along with entrees. (Think strip steak and chicken Parmesan.)

I picked a buffalo chicken wrap with grilled chicken ($7) and a side of fries ($1.99 with the wrap).

My wrap was full of chunks of blackened chicken, melted cheese and a few drizzles of hot sauce. The ranch I requested as a side brought the whole thing together.

The fries were fresh cut, and they were so good that Ryan quickly abandoned his tater tots ($2.79) and helped me eat the fries.

He ordered a build-your-own turkey burger with a brioche bun (starts at $6.49) for his main dish, which was juicy and flavorful.

As for the atmosphere, I can see why Loby’s is so popular. We went on a day that hit a heat record, so we did not sit on the patio, but it was hopping with people even early in the evening on a weeknight.

We ate inside, where overall it was pretty dark, but we were at a booth with its own hanging light, so we still could read our menus.

Loby’s is at 4736 Hills & Dales Road NW.