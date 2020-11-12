Little Chunk of Goodness | Behind the Food

Christy Williams started her home-baking business, Little Chunk of Goodness, because, she said, “I couldn’t afford groceries.”

Williams was working two jobs, one of which was cashiering and doing dishes at a bakery. “Customers kept coming in and asking if we had royal icing cookies. I had no idea what they were, but there was obviously a huge demand for it. So I Googled it.”

Voila! A business was born. In September 2018, Williams launched a cottage-industry cookie business, out of her North Canton apartment, selling elaborately decorated, royal icing-topped sugar cookies by special order.

Q. What exactly is royal icing?

A. “You make it with meringue powder and powdered sugar. I put vanilla and lemon juice in mine, just a splash for some flavor, then you whip that up. It’s really thick, it almost looks like marshmallow, and you have to thin it down to different consistencies for different techniques.”

Q. Your cookies are elaborately decorated. How do you do that?

A. “With royal icing, you can get insane detail in the designs. With buttercream, you don’t get that flow. I watched a couple of YouTube videos and started teaching myself how to do it. I do (decorating) by hand, with a piping bag and sometimes edible markers.”

Q. You must have had an art background to do these designs!

A. “I actually paint and draw. I’m a big-time, self-taught artist. I was always drawing cartoons and stuff as a kid, and I started painting in college. I’ve never had any official training.”

Q. How did you launch your business?

A. “My first order was my brother-in-law. He works at a law firm, so I did the logo of his business on cookies. It was a couple of months of practice before I did that order. Once I did his cookies, I haven’t gone a weekend without an order since. People are willing to pay for artistry and design. I’ve never done any marketing or advertising, but every cookie is an advertisement.”

Q. What are some cookie designs you’ve done?

A. “I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve done gender reveal cookies, lots of birthdays and weddings and baby showers. A lot of businesses want their logos. I did Tiger King cookies that went viral in the area. I did a ’90s set with Tupac and Beavis & Butthead. A friend has a van, so I drew his van.”

Q. Do you have non-decorated cookies?

A. “I do my basic batch cookies, like chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin, and specialty cookies like the PB-pocalypse, which is a peanut butter cookie with peanut butter cups and Reese’s Pieces. These are the ones that kept my business going after COVID came. The royal icing cookies are usually event-based, and people started canceling all the events they’d booked with me. So I shifted gears, and people go crazy for these cookies.”

For details and to place orders, visit the Little Chunk of Goodness pages on Facebook and Instagram.