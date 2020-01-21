Lindsey’s Restaurant Review: Old school, homemade cooking

Lindsey’s restaurant: 4/5 stars

Taste: 3.5/5 stars. An excellent spot for breakfast.

Service: 5/5 stars. Fast, friendly and everything you want at a diner.

Ambiance: 3.5/5 stars. It’s crowded but comfortable.

Concept: 3/5 stars. Old school comfort food with tons of daily specials.

Pricing: 5/5 stars. A great, inexpensive meal.

Jessica Holbrook taste-tests the Belgian waffle, Eggs over easy, Scrambled eggs with hot cakes, A side of bacon, A side of sausage, Rye toast, A French Dip sandwich, A hot roast beef sandwich, A Rueben, A breakfast muffin and Texas sheet cake at Lindsey’s Restaurant.

For me, this time of year (due to print deadlines, I reviewed this mid-November) just screams for comfort food. It’s freezing, the sun sets far too early and holiday stress is in full swing. I need to be placated with carbs.

And I can’t think of a better place in nearly downtown Canton for old school, homemade cooking than Lindsey’s Restaurant.

I pass the small brown building at Tuscarawas Street W and Dueber Avenue SW nearly every day on my way to the office. I’ve always noticed the cars packed into the parking lot but never thought to stop in.

I remedied that by grabbing a late lunch.

Lindsey’s is larger inside than I expected, but it’s still a cozy diner that can be difficult to navigate when it’s busy. In addition to booths and tables, you also can grab a seat at the counter near a bustling open kitchen.

My reuben platter ($8.50) arrived quickly and piled high with delicious, crispy, skin-on fries.

Maybe I’m just spoiled, but the sandwich itself is smaller than I expected. This is definitely a diner Reuben and not a deli Reuben. But the corned beef was tender and flavorful, though I wish it had a bit less salt and a bit more moisture. Combined with sauerkraut and grilled rye bread, it made for a great lunch.

The platter came with a choice of “cold sides,” and I opted for a side salad. The salad was a typical iceberg and carrot combination, but the homemade sweet and sour dressing was great with just the right amount of sweetness and plenty of poppy seeds.

I heard rave reviews about Lindsey’s homemade pies, so I took a slice of peanut butter pie ($2.80) back to office with me. The pie crust was excellent and perfectly flaky, and the pie itself was smooth and sweet but not cloying. I love that they use crunchy peanut butter to add texture to the mousse.

I grabbed my husband, Dave, and returned the following night for dinner. The restaurant was quieter than lunch, but still packed with diners, including a family or two.

I had a different waitress on each visit, and each one was wonderful. The restaurant does a great job of making even first-time diners feel like regulars.

Lindsey’s offers some breakfast specials for later diners, and Dave was happy to order brinner (breakfast for dinner for the uninitiated).

The Lindsey Special ($7.75) features two eggs (he got them over easy), a mountain of home fries, toast and breakfast meat (he picked sausage links).

The eggs and toast were tasty and perfectly cooked. The sausage links were a little on the greasy side and softer than I like. The home fries were bland but perked up with the addition of salt and pepper.

We shared a Belgian waffle ($5.05) that was close to perfection—slightly sweet and fluffy with just a little crunch.

I ordered a hot roast beef sandwich ($8.70), a nostalgic favorite of mine. It arrived piping hot with big chunks of tender roast beef on soft white bread covered in gravy and paired with fluffy mashed potatoes. I’m picky about gravy and this wasn’t my favorite specimen, but the sandwich as a whole was pretty good. It was comfort food at its peak and reminded me of having dinner at my grandparent’s house.

Unfortunately, the side of carrots and peas reminded me of another childhood memory—school lunches. The vegetables were overcooked, mushy, flavorless and had an unappetizing brown tint.

Stuffed but still eager to try more of Lindsey’s homemade desserts, we took some sweets home.

Dave ordered a chocolate pie but received a chocolate peanut butter pie, which was tasty but not as successful as its plain peanut butter counterpart.

I opted for the Texas sheet cake ($1.95) which was fudgy and delicious. It would be even better with a scoop of ice cream.

Dave also took home a French dip sandwich ($8.60) for lunch the following day. He reported back that the meat was tender but not chewy and covered with a great ratio of cheese and onions. The au jus added great flavor.

I headed back to Lindsey’s for breakfast before work.

My pancakes and eggs special ($5.20) arrived in minutes. The pancakes are the star of the show. They’re fluffy, flavorful and pretty huge. I couldn’t finish the plate.

I also grabbed a side of bacon ($2.50), and at the waitress’ suggestion, opted for it extra crispy. She was spot on. The bacon was excellent.

I’d heard great things about Lindsey’s breakfast muffins, so I grabbed a blueberry to go ($1.75). When I dug into it around noon, I found a big, beautiful muffin stuffed with blueberries. It would be a great meal all on its own.