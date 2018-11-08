For 25 years, Harmon’s Pub has been proudly serving the Canton community. Best known for its deep-fried wings, Harmon’s also offers a full menu of traditional pub grub. Choose from an affordable array of appetizers, homemade soups, fresh salads, juicy burgers and signature sandwiches. Pictured here is the Big-N-Cheesy burger and Long Island Iced Tea. harmonspub.com