November '19 About Food & Dining Restaurants

Grinders Above & Beyond

With seven locations throughout the area, Grinders Above & Beyond offers dine-in, carryout and catering. Stop in for lunch or dinner, and choose from an overflowing menu sure to please any guest. Get soup and a croissant or try a salad, wrap, flatbread, burger, pizza or entree. Grinders also has a hearty menu of sides.

By About Staff / November 15, 2019

With seven locations throughout the area, Grinders Above & Beyond offers dine-in, carryout and catering. Stop in for lunch or dinner, and choose from an overflowing menu sure to please any guest. Get soup and a croissant or try a salad, wrap, flatbread, burger, pizza or entree. Grinders also has a hearty menu of sides. grinders.net

Tags: , , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass