Fromage du Monde, in downtown Canton, is an artisan cut-to-order cheese house featuring dine-in cheese flights, deli service and catering with boards, trays and grazing tables for your next gathering. Its name and aesthetic are French-inspired, but don’t fence it in. Its cheeses have been sourced from all over the world and it boasts a wide variety of milk types, textures and regions. fromagecanton.com
Fromage du Monde
