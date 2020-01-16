January '20 About Food & Dining

By About Staff / January 16, 2020

Fromage du Monde, in downtown Canton, is an artisan cut-to-order cheese house featuring dine-in cheese flights, deli service and catering with boards, trays and grazing tables for your next gathering. Its name and aesthetic are French-inspired, but don’t fence it in. Its cheeses have been sourced from all over the world and it boasts a wide variety of milk types, textures and regions. fromagecanton.com

