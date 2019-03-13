March '19 About Food & Dining First Bite Restaurants

Deli Ohio

By About Staff / March 13, 2019

The perfect spot to grab lunch in downtown Canton is Deli Ohio. Try a soup and sandwich combo, such as this half Herbivore sandwich with a cup of Curry Carrot Bisque served with house croutons, chips and a pickle. Add a baked from scratch cranberry oatmeal cookie. deliohio.com

