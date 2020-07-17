Deli Ohio Review: Always high-quality food

Deli Ohio: 4.2/5 stars

Taste: 4/5 stars. I loved almost everything I ordered and would get most of it again.

Service: 5/5 stars. Especially during a pandemic, the service was top-notch.

Ambiance: 5/5 stars. I love sitting in Deli Ohio’s dining room and looking out the windows at downtown.

Concept: 3/5 stars. Nothing totally unusual here, but it’s nice to have a deli in downtown Canton.

Pricing: 4/5 stars. Definitely fair for what you get.

Deli Ohio always has been one of my favorite restaurants in downtown Canton.

I get the same thing every time I go, so I was excited to order off of more of the menu for this month’s restaurant review.

The ham apple brie sandwich will continue to be my first choice (it’s just so good), but there are lots of great options.

For starters, the vegetarian version of my favorite sandwich replaces ham with spinach ($8), and I love it. It’s got all the good components of the ham sandwich (brie, big chunks of peach preserves, crunchy green apple) without feeling quite as heavy.

I also tried two other sandwiches: the roast beef and cheddar ($8) and the turkey bacon avocado ($8). They were exactly what you’d expect from Deli Ohio—delicious, sturdy bread loaded with high-quality

ingredients. I’d like to try the chicken salad sandwich sometime, too, but it wasn’t available the day I went.

Of course, I also had to sample some baked goods because that’s really where my expertise shines.

My favorite was the sprinkle creme cookie sandwich ($2.50), which is two soft sugar cookies and a big glob of extra buttery butter cream. It was perfect. The same goes for the chocolate chip cookie with sea salt ($1.50).

The only things I wouldn’t get again were the sides I ordered ($3 each). The tomato basil soup was more like a chunky marinara sauce, and the red pepper mac salad was much more pickle-heavy than anything else.

I did this review during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and I appreciated Deli Ohio’s commitment to keeping people safe and still making it really easy to enjoy a meal. (And all my orders were exactly right.)

Also, the restaurant wasn’t serving breakfast at that time, but the breakfast menu involves made-from-scratch biscuits and looks phenomenal.

Reviewing Deli Ohio meant I actually got to try a second restaurant. The sandwich spot also is home to a pop-up New-York-style pizza shop.

Mike’s Pizza opened inside Deli Ohio in late 2019. Initially, the pizzas only were available once a month, but after the pandemic hit, owner Mike Carvajal started selling pizzas once a week.

If you want one, you have to sign up for it, and you have to be quick. There only are 30 spots per week, and they go fast.

“Thirty is the most we can handle without having to get people to come super late at night,” Carvajal said. “So exclusivity is kind of a characteristic of it now.”

It’s worth putting a reminder on your calendar to snag one. These pizzas are good.

I ordered the “Large Margh” (tomato, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan, basil) off the “Red” section of the menu ($17 for a 16-inch pie), and I was a big fan. The crust was crunchy and chewy, and everything tasted fresh.

When I went to pick up my order, I also was gifted a couple extra slices of the house signature pie, “Temple of Shroom.” It’s got lemon Ricotta, extra virgin olive oil, two kinds of mozzarella, caramelized onion, Crimini mushroom, Parmesan and parsley.

The flavor was bright and nothing like I’d ever tried before on a pizza. I’m not usually a mushroom fan, but these didn’t bother me.

If you’re interested in a pizza, sign-ups typically open on Sundays for the pickup the following Friday.