Camellone Italian American Cuisine | Behind the Food

Mike Cammel had plenty of experience with Italian-style food before he opened his own business, Camellone Italian American Cuisine, in December 2016.

In 1988, he started delivering pizzas for Domino’s. Then he shifted to cooking, at Boccutti’s, Noble Roman’s and Pizza Hut. For 19 years, he managed Sbarro in the food court at Belden Village Mall.

When the former Barbero’s Pizzeria space opened up at 4630 Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton, across from Raisin Rack, Cammel decided to strike out on his own.

Cammelone was the name of Cammel’s ancestors from Italy; his grandfather shortened the name when he came to Canton from Italy.

Q. What can you tell me about your pizza?

A. “We’re known for our New York style, which is hand-tossed and foldable but still with some crisp on the bottom. We also have Chicago-style, which is a deep-dish bowl type of pizza made in a cast-iron skillet. And we have Detroit, which is similar to Sicilian, a thicker crust pizza.”

Q. You make a lot of your own ingredients, right?

A. “We do as much as we can. We grind our own cheese. We make our own sauce for pizza and pasta every day; we grind our own tomatoes. We make our own dough fresh every day. We make our meatballs every day; it’s a self-taught family recipe.”

Q. Aside from pizza, what else is on your menu?

A. “We have base pastas—spaghetti, ziti and lasagna. We also have subs and burgers.”

Q. Is most of your business carryout?

A. “Yes. We have a very small dining room, only 20 seats.”

Q. How did you decide to open a pizzeria?

A. “I always had a dream of opening my own place, then this place became available. It’s close to home and where I grew up. I know the area and the people around here.”

Camellone Italian American Cuisine: 4630 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 330-754-6995.