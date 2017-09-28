When it came to choosing a hobby to explore with avid interest, Jason Spurrell picked homebrewing.

That avocation—making beer at home—has grown to be a business for the Jackson Township resident and his wife, Amanda. At a store called Final Gravity Home Brew, a shop they opened earlier this year at 4255 Portage Street NW in Portage Square plaza, the Spurrells sell the grain and hops needed to brew beer, as well as all the equipment necessary for home brewing. They also sell materials needed for home winemaking.

“I started (brewing beer at home) a few years ago when my wife, Amanda, bought me a kit for Father’s Day,” Spurrell recalled. “I kind of nerded out on it, and we started the businesses from there.”

Spurrell had worked for a time as an electrician and a subcontractor, but winter caused less seasonal employment. By the time he had become an experienced home brewer, he and his wife started to be interested in selling homebrewing systems online. That led to forming a company selling equipment to craft breweries—a business that the Spurrells still operate with 14 employees—and then inspired them to form Final Gravity, a name that derived from brewing terminology. In brewing, Spurrell has explained, final gravity would be the relative density of the final brew, compared to water, when fermentation is completed.

With Final Gravity focusing mostly on homebrewers and personal winemakers, the Spurrells also are moving toward forming a third company, Ace Metal Works, which would manufacture small-production brewing systems, as well as possibly commercial smokers and pizza ovens.

Currently, however, the husband and wife team are working to expand the Final Gravity operation to better serve the needs of what Jason Spurrell sees as a growing number of homebrewers.

“We’ll soon have a brew on premises, where people come in and we’ll assist them and train them, and then we’ll ferment the beer, and they can come back in a couple of weeks and they’ll bottle it,” explained Spurrell, who noted that the closest shops to Stark County that offer such a service are in Strongsville and Columbus.

Final Gravity also will offer classes in brewing beer and making wine in the future, said Spurrell. In addition, the shop will begin a service renting filtration systems for winemaking and automatic bottling systems.

“We’re also going to start offering services like water testing,” said Spurrell. “We can test their water for mineral content because that’s important in brewing.”

Finally, the Spurrells plan to seek a commercial license to sell beer that they will make at the Final Gravity shop, a store that is managed by Aaron Patterson, Amanda Spurrell’s brother.

In a sense, that will bring Spurrell back to where he started—brewing beer. As he has been helping others get into homebrewing, time left over from running the businesses has seemed scarce. His own homebrewing has been curtailed.

“You start a business from a hobby,” he said, “and you kind of lose your hobby.”