Angello’s 2 Go Review: Large portions & delicious food

Angello’s 2 go: 4.75/5 stars

Taste: 5/5 stars. I would recommend literally every single thing I tried, and I would pick Angello’s over other takeout options.

Service: 5/5 stars. My orders were correct every time, and I always was helped quickly when I showed up to get my order.

Ambiance: N/A as it is carryout only.

Concept: 4/5 stars. There are a couple of other spots in the county with the same concept, so it’s not completely original.

Pricing: 5/5 stars. I’m shocked things aren’t more expensive, considering the quality and the amount.

Every time I visited Angello’s 2 Go, I never stopped being surprised at how large the portions were and how good everything was.

Angello’s 2 Go is an Italian takeout and delivery spot on Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township that opened in 2016.

The menu at the to-go location includes pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads and desserts in both individual- and catering-size quantities. There are housemade specialties for each section of the menu and then a bunch of create-your-own options.

I visited a whole bunch of times, technically under the guise that I needed to try as much as I could to give a fair review but really just because it was easy and also delicious.

My favorite item out of everything I ordered was the stromboli ($8.99). It comes with two toppings, and I picked ham and pineapple because I didn’t have to share with anyone else and could enjoy my fake Hawaiian pizza without listening to commentary about pineapple on pizza.

I wish I had shared, though. When they handed me a large pizza box, I thought my order was wrong. It wasn’t; the stromboli is just that big.

The dough was thick and chewy and seasoned and weaved over tons of slices of ham and cheese. There also was a big tub of warm marinara on the side for dipping.

With it, I ordered a chocolate chip cookie ($1.25) at the suggestion of our editor, Kelsey Davis. It also was huge (this is going to be a theme) and exactly how I think chocolate chip cookies should be: squishy, chewy and heavy on the chocolate.

The true standout from the next two meals I tried—a meatball sub ($9.99) and the lasagna dinner ($11.39)—was the bread. It’s thick and soft and has a sweet taste to it that I loved. The bread is so good on its own I didn’t want to use butter or dip it in extra marinara sauce.

(I ordered garlic bread at one point, too, but if you’re going to spring for the extra carbs, I’d stick to regular bread. The garlic bread was good, but it wasn’t anything special. The regular bread is special.)

My next trip to Angello’s was to pick up some sides for a “Bachelor” finale watch party. We already had a pan of sliders stashed in the freezer, so I grabbed a few single-size servings of pasta, which each came with salad and a piece of the already-mentioned bread.

Out of our three pasta choices (pasta marinara with meatballs, $10.99; pasta with olive oil, garlic and basil, $8.99; and fettuccine Alfredo, $10.99), the fettuccine was the clear favorite. We also had more than enough food for four people just with the pasta alone.

For my last trip to Angello’s, I decided it was time to try some pizza. I got two: Margarita Meets Bianco Pizza ($11.99 for a medium) and BBQ pizza ($16.99). If you’re debating what to order from Angello’s extensive menu, pick pizza. It’s excellent.

The margarita pizza had red sauce and garlic sauce, plus ribbons of basil and tons of cheese. I love a white pizza, and this was like getting the best of both worlds.

The BBQ pizza is topped with chicken, bacon, barbecue sauce and smoked Gouda and mozzarella cheeses. I’ve had similar concoctions elsewhere, but this one is the best I’ve tried.

As the name suggests, Angello’s 2 Go is pickup or delivery only. You can walk inside to get your food or use the drive-up window. I placed my orders online, instead of calling, and I was always thanked for doing it that way.

Angello’s 2 Go (330-956-5860) is at 5081 Fulton Drive NW.