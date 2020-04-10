April '20 About Food & Dining

Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates

By About Staff / April 10, 2020

Since 1984, Anastasiades has been providing customers with unique, visually tempting and flavorful chocolate creations. Stop in the North Canton shop to get yourself some gourmet chocolates. The shop offers its signature series, gourmet nuts and specialty chocolates. anastasiadeschocolates.com

