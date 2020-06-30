Zach & Jenna Welker | Local Couple Showcase

How did you and your spouse meet, and how long have you been together?

“We went to high school together. We never dated throughout high school but always had mutual friends. Jenna went to Ohio University for college, and Zach attended Kent State University. The beginning of Jenna’s junior year, Zach came down with a group of friends to visit for the weekend, and from then on, the rest is history. They dated for about seven and a half years before getting engaged.”

Tell us how you fell in love … and when you knew it was meant to be …

“We started this relationship long distance, but it never seemed to be a problem; we made it work. We just clicked from the start. We always have had—and still have—so much fun doing the simple things in life together. We believe that’s when we both knew we didn’t want to live this life without one another. Reminiscing about our dating days, we knew we would be together forever because just being together made us be the best versions of ourselves. That’s what we love most about us.”

Give us proposal details …

“It was Sunday, October 14, 2018. It was a beautiful sunny fall day. Zach and I had a big day ahead of us. We were moving into our new house. From the minute we woke up, the day was filled with excitement. I remember waking up our last morning in the old house and Zach saying “Today is going to be a good day.” The day consisted of family and friends helping us move with our helpers leaving mid afternoon. Not long after, Zach wanted to light a fire in our new fireplace. He called me into the living room, and I turn around to him down on one knee. I was completely shocked; I felt like I was dreaming. I was on cloud nine (I still am). Before I knew it, our family and friends all returned to the house to celebrate. Zach made the day so special.”

When and where did you get married?

“On October 12, 2019, we got married at St. James Church in Waynesburg. Our reception was at the McKinley Grand Hotel in downtown Canton.”

Tell us all about the wedding details—and don’t leave out your favorite moment from the big day!

“The entire day was filled with love. Jenna enjoyed the morning getting ready with the her bridal party and Zach with his groomsmen. The wedding was beautiful; we remember the butterfly feeling and still get goose bumps looking back on our special day. We agree that one of our highlights of the entire day was locking eyes the minute we saw one another while Jenna walked down the aisle. It was almost a sense of calmness, and all the wedding day jitters just melted away. The reception followed, and we enjoyed the night with a full house of our family and friends. It will be a day we will hold close to our hearts forever. An awesome fun fact: Our reception was the last one held at the McKinley Grand Hotel before they closed their doors four days after our reception.”

What are you looking forward to most in your marriage?

“We are looking forward to so much together, but we also are enjoying every step of the way. We look forward to starting this chapter together as husband and wife, building our own traditions and memories but also look forward to starting a family together (besides our fur baby, Mr. Wilson). We are constantly learning and growing as a couple and will continue to work as a team everyday. We just get each other; we have a beautiful way of balancing each other out.”

What advice would you offer to other couples?

“Our advice to other couples would be to always make time for each other. Life can get crazy, but always make each other a priority. Show your love for one another every day, and support each other. Keep laughing and be each other’s best friend.”

As told by Jenna Welker and edited to fit. Photos are by Jude Anderson of LovelyInk Creative.