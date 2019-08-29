Yoga Strong | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

Yoga for all Levels: Yoga Strong

Whether you’re a newbie to the yoga scene or you’ve mastered back bends, Yoga Strong welcomes you. Walk in, take off your shoes, silence your phone and get ready to zen out.

Yoga Strong, located at 5896 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township, offers classes for all experience levels. Classes are on a weekly schedule, and there are plenty to choose from.

Start with beginners courses, and move to more complex classes as you learn the ins and outs of yoga. Yoga Strong instructors will help you along the way through demonstrations and modifications, as needed.

Offering classes from sun up to sun down daily, Yoga Strong offers essentially everything a yogi could need. Individual classes are $15, and 18-class packs and memberships are available. Visit yogastrongstudios.com for more information or to book a class.