Yoga Central | Shop Small

Give the present of presence through yoga.

Yoga Central in Canton, along with its two sister studios, The Yoga Place in North Canton and Yoga Shala in Canal Fulton, offers a New Student Special for a month of unlimited classes for $44. The special gives the recipient access to more than 55 classes.

An option for someone who already has taken classes at one of the studios is purchasing a session pass. A five-session pass is $55, while a 10-session pass is $90 and a 15-session pass is $120. The passes never expire.

Both packages can be used for beginner and advanced classes.

Kristie Leahy, director at Yoga Central, said the studios also offer options beyond yoga.

“Yoga Central is more than just a yoga studio,” she said. “It is a community center for all ages and stages of life. We offer classes and events including yoga, art, music, dance, theater counseling, bodywork, event rental and more. Giving the gift of yoga is a gift that keeps on giving.”

For more information, call 330-499-2863 or visit YogaCentralOhio.com.