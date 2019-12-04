Wood With A Past | Shop Small

If you can imagine it, Wood With A Past probably can create it.

The business, with locations in Hartville and Powell, specializes in custom furniture, flooring and home accents crafted by Amish carpenters in Sugarcreek. Everything is made using reclaimed wood from Ohio barns.

“We always tell people, come in with an idea or parts of an idea, two or three pictures, and we can make it what they want,” said Hartville store manager Andy Eicher.

Wood With A Past does lots of work with custom home builders—they can offer a five- to seven-week lead time on many items—and outfit homes with wood features including ceiling beams, mantles, barn doors and shiplap. Once the home is complete, the new owners often visit to design custom furniture such as tables, beds, dressers and desks.

They also offer home decor, such as boxes, Ohio State memorabilia and pictures frames.

Wood With A Past’s Hartville showroom is at 899 W Maple Street. Contact them at 330-587-4177 or visit woodwithapast.com.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Wood With a Past suggests the following gifts this holiday season.

1. Farmhouse Table: About $4,000 (price varies). Tables are custom-built. Customers can specify dimension, color and stain. Dining sets include a table, four chairs, bench and buffet server or hutch.

2. Barn Doors: About $1,000 to $2,000. Custom built doors can be functional or just decorative.

3. Picture Frames: $20 to $200. Made of reclaimed barn wood, frames come in a variety of sizes and can be custom-made.