White Chocolate Butterscotch Chip Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #3

I baked mine for nine minutes instead of seven, which is what it took for the cookies to feel set on the sides and soft in the middle. I left them on the baking sheet for maybe another three minutes before moving them to a tray to finish cooling, and they turned out perfectly.

I rolled them in balls and did not flatten them to bake them.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’d cut the butterscotch chips altogether. They compete with the almond flavor.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine (softened)

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp almond extract

3 cups flour

6 oz white chocolate chips

6 oz butterscotch chips

Directions:

1. Cream together sugars, butter and oil in mixer.

2. Add eggs and beat until fluffy.

3. Add dry ingredients as well as vanilla and almond extract.

4. Mix in chips.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes.

Makes 36 cookies

Source: lilluna.com