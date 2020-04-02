Where to adopt fur friends

According the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an estimated 6.5 million dogs and cats end up in the shelter system every year.

Though nearly half are adopted, some 1.5 million are euthanized due to illness or lack of space.

That leaves plenty of opportunity to rescue a pet in need of a good home.

Because online fraud is so prevalent, it may be best to deal with a local shelter.

Here some local organizations:

Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division, 1801 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton.

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed holidays.

To learn more, call 330-451-2343 or visit starkcountyohio.gov/dog or petfinder.com.

Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville.

Private nonprofit.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, call 330-453-5529 or visit starkhumane.org.

Paws & Prayers Pet Rescue, 1407-A Main St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Private nonprofit, “foster-based” rescue; weekly adoption events; open visits 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Application process is required.

To learn more, call 330-475-8300 or visit pawsandprayers.org.

Paw Crazy Pet Rescue, 4786 Dressler Rd. NW, Suite 112, Jackson Township.

Private nonprofit, “adoption-based” rescues.

Includes application process.

Regular adoption events. To learn more, visit pawcrazy.org.

Jade’s Rescue, 1113 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton.

Private nonprofit, no-kill shelter. Application process is required. To learn more, call 330-705-5049.

Second chance for Animals, Canton.

Private nonprofit, no-kill shelter.

Required adoption process. Cost is $55 for spayed neutered dogs and $45 for spayed/neutered cats.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/secondchanceohio and twitter.com/secondchanceoh.

Peace for Pets, 1435 Market Ave. N, Canton

Private nonprofit.

To learn more, visit them on Facebook or call 330-484-9537.