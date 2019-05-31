What’s on the grill?

Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post

The best recipes for your next patio party

Fish grilled on Citrus

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon za’atar (a Mediterranean spice blend; may substitute dried oregano)

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Two 6- to 8-ounce frozen cod or other white-fleshed fillets, preferably thick-cut

2 limes

Directions:

1. Prepare a gas grill for direct heat, on medium-high (450 degrees). Grease the grate with cooking oil spray.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together the 3 tablespoons of oil, a small pinch of salt, the za’atar and the crushed red pepper flakes on a plate. Add the fillets and turn a few times to coat; let sit at room temperature while the grill heats up (for about 15 minutes).

3. Cut the limes into thin slices and divide them into 2 piles; make a bed of slightly overlapping slices for each fish fillet, directly on the grate or grill basket (or grill pan).

4. Place the cod on them and close the lid (or place on the grill pan, uncovered); cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until the flesh turns a brighter shade of white and firms up.

5. Place a fillet on each plate and drizzle with a little more oil; if desired, serve with a slice or two of grilled lime.

Nutrition (2 servings)| Per serving: 270 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 75 mg cholesterol, 240 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 31 g protein

Recipe by Bonnie S. Benwick | The Washington Post

—

Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Skewers

Ingredients:

For the marinade and sauce:

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

Juice from 1 or 2 limes (1/4 cup)

4 scallions, white and green parts, coarsely chopped

4 habanero chile peppers, stemmed, seeded, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

Leaves from 4 to 6 stems fresh thyme (2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger root

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground allspice

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

For the skewers:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (no tenderloins), cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

1/2 large yellow onion

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

12 ounces peeled, trimmed and cubed fresh pineapple (from about 1/2 pineapple)

Directions:

1. For the marinade and sauce: Combine 4 tablespoons of the oil, the 1/4 cup of lime juice, chopped scallions, chopped habanero chiles, garlic, thyme, ginger, brown sugar, allspice, salt and pepper in a food processor; puree to form a fairly smooth marinade. The yield is about 1 cup. Alternatively, you can puree the mixture in a blender or in a large bowl using an immersion (stick) blender.

2. Transfer 1/4 cup of the marinade to a liquid measuring cup, then whisk in the vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season lightly with salt, then cover and refrigerate. This will be your sauce.

3. Put the chicken in a gallon-size zip-top bag. Add the remaining marinade and seal, massaging through the bag to coat evenly. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, and up to 24 hours.

4. Prepare the grill for direct heat. If you are using a gas grill, preheat to medium-low (325 degrees). If you are using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal; when the coals are ready, distribute them evenly under the cooking area. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for 8 to 10 seconds. Lightly coat a grill rack with oil and place it on the grill.

5. While the grill is heating, assemble the skewers: Cut the onion into quarters, then separate some of the layers. Fill the soaked skewers by alternating pieces of pineapple, onion, the marinated chicken and bell pepper. 6. Transfer the skewers to the grill, close the lid and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, then turn the skewers over, close the lid and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through (with no pink showing inside) and the fruits and vegetables are slightly softened. Don’t worry if the fruits and vegetables get a little charred on the edges.

7. Re-stir the reserved sauce before serving with the skewers. Serve warm.

Recipe by Matt Brooks | The Washington Post

—

Grilled Avocados with Bourbon Barbecue Beans

Serve as is for a side dish, or with the grain of your choice as a main.

MAKE AHEAD: The barbecue beans can be refrigerated for up to 1 week; reheat before using.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 large shallot lobe, finely chopped (1/2 cup)

3/4 cup frozen lima beans

3/4 cup no-salt-added canned kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup your favorite barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons bourbon

1/2 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (sweet or hot)

1/2 teaspoon salt, or more as needed

2 firm-ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1 lime, cut into wedges, for serving

Directions:

1. Pour the canola oil into a saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the shallot and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, for 4 minutes. Stir in the lima (can go in frozen) and kidney beans, barbecue sauce, bourbon, smoked paprika and salt, reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the lima beans are tender and the bourbon flavor has mellowed. Taste, and add more salt as needed.

2. Halve the avocados and discard the pits (keep the skins on). Brush the cut sides with the extra-virgin olive oil.

3. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Cook the avocados, cut sides down, until they have dark brown grill marks, for 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low, turn the halves over and cook for 5 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center of the avocado flesh comes out hot to the touch.

4. Place the avocado halves on a platter, cut sides up. Spoon the barbecue beans on each one and top with the cilantro and cucumber. Serve hot, with the lime wedges.

Nutrition (4 servings) | Per serving: 290 calories, 7 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 510 mg sodium, 9 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugar

Recipe by Joe Yonan | The Washington Post. Adapted from “VBQ: The Ultimate Vegan Barbecue Cookbook,” by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer (The Experiment, 2018).