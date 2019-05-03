What we’re streaming

After a long day of work, there’s nothing better than putting on some comfy clothes, sitting down on the couch and turning on a good show. Our staff weighs in on their favorite recent streaming shows, so kick back, relax and get ready to binge watch to your heart’s content.

American Vandal

Synopsis:

Two nerdy high school students produce a viral documentary series in an attempt to prove the innocence of a fellow student who has been expelled after being accused of spray-painting genitalia on teachers’ cars. (That’s the topic of the first, stand-alone season, which, admittedly, is the only one I’ve watched so far.) The students making the documentary think there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the vandalism, and they want to figure out what really happened. It’s done in the same style as “Making a Murderer.”

Genre: Mockumentary

What I loved about it:

The show is so funny because every interview and fact-finding trip is conducted in such a serious manner, even though the subject matter is silly. But the show is really well done. There are enough twists and turns and characters to keep it interesting and to keep you questioning who did it. My sister got my boyfriend and me to watch a couple of episodes over Thanksgiving, and we both got so hooked that when he started watching the episodes ahead of me, I made him promise not to tell me what happened.

Where you can stream it: Netflix

—Alison Matas

Manhunt: Unabomber

Synopsis:

The miniseries follows FBI profiler James Fitzgerald and the team trying to capture Ted Kaczynski (the “Unabomber”), whose homemade mail bombs killed three people and injured 23 during a span of 17 years. The drama series is fictionalized—and its level of accuracy has been hotly debated online—but enough of it is true. It focuses on how forensic linguistics was used to match letters to Kaczynski’s manifesto and how his writing offered investigators clues about who he was.

Genre: Drama miniseries

What I loved about it:

I was only 6 years old when Kaczynski was taken into custody and his cabin in Montana was raided, so watching this series was my first introduction to the Unabomber. And, apologies to people who lived through it as adults and already know this, but everything about this investigation was fascinating, and I wish they had made an additional eight episodes.

Where you can stream it: Netflix

—Alison Matas

Nailed it!

Synopsis:

“Nailed It!” is a baking competition for folks who have no business entering a baking competition. Every episode, three hapless home bakers attempt to re-create intricate professional desserts such as multi-tiered sculpted castle cakes or cookie self portraits to win a trophy and $10,000, which is shot at them by judges wielding a money gun. The results are exactly what you expect. The show is hosted by comedian Nicole Byer, who judges contestants alongside French chocolatier and pastry chef Jacques Torres and a rotating third judge. (Wedding cake designer Sylvia Weinstock has done a few stints.)

Genre: Reality competition, comedy

What I loved about it:

It’s side-splittingly funny. In one episode, contestants have to attempt to create a cake bust of President Donald Trump. The results were so ridiculous that I literally cried laughing. I still giggle thinking about it. The show isn’t slick—it often shows production errors and backstage nonsense, like a judge who wanders off to the contestant’s pantry and brings back a snack or one who leaves halfway through the show to pick up his kids. Byer is a national treasure, and the unscripted, almost haphazard production perfectly showcases her comedic chops. She also has great chemistry with Torres, who tries his best to offer contestants (often ignored) guidance and encouragement. In the wrong hands, the show could be mean, but between laughing fits, the judges are kind and complimentary, and it feels like everyone is in on the joke. Rather than being ironic or mocking, it’s earnest and strangely sweet.

Where you can stream it: Netflix

—Jessica Holbrook

Star Trek: Discovery

Synopsis:

Set about a decade before the original Star Trek series, the show follows the crew of the USS Discovery during the war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon. Sonequa Martin-Green stars as science specialist Michael Burnham, a human raised by Vulcan—she’s Spock’s adopted sister—after being orphaned as a child. Burnham is joined by a diverse crew including First Officer Saru (Doug Jones), a Kelpian, an alien species created for the show; chief engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and chief of security Ash Tyler/klingon Voq (Shazad Latif). In the first season, Discovery is led by Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and focuses on the creation of a network to travel faster than warp speed, as well as the Klingon war. In the second season, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) takes the helm as the crew searches for Spock (Ethan Peck)—who’s gone missing as a mysterious “red angel” pops up across the galaxy—and contends with intelligence agency Section 31 led by captain-turned-agent Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Genre: Sci-fi/action/drama

What I loved about it:

This is not your mother’s Star Trek series—it’s often dark, usually serious and lacking in campy holodeck adventures—but with an open mind, she’ll probably love it anyway. Before Discovery, I had limited experience with the world of Star Trek, but I had no trouble falling in love with this series. My husband, a lifelong Trekkie, shares my affection for the show. Discovery is thrilling and heartfelt, and has a twisting story arc that keeps you on your toes and eager for the next episode. The cast is excellent and has great chemistry. And I love that the show features minority, women and LGBTQ characters in main and supporting roles, carrying on Star Trek’s tradition of progress. The show, which airs new episodes weekly, is in its second season with a third season on the way. I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Where you can stream it: CBS All Access

—Jessica Holbrook

My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding

Synopsis and what I loved:

There’s no adequate way to describe “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding,” other than to say the title pretty much says it all.

The TLC reality show showcases the little-known tightknit subculture of American gypsies, also known as “travelers.”

The show centers mostly on young unmarried women, who are kept under close wraps to protect their reputations prior to marriage. Education beyond high school is discouraged because they are expected to marry young and become housewives and mothers, while the men primarily work in construction.

Marriages are often arranged and can occur between distant cousins. The conflicts emerge when a young person defies his or her family and an unsuitable mate is chosen, or when a young person wants to marry outside of Gypsy culture, particularly when it’s a non-Gypsy, which are derisively known as “Gorgers.”

The climax of each episode is the wedding planning, including the purchase of custom-made wedding gowns, the price of which can run up to $20,000.

The bigger and flashier, the better.

Brides travel to Boston, to acquire one-of-a-kind gowns from designer Sondra Celli, who employs an army of seamstresses to hand-sew and festoon each dress with thousands of crystals.

The show provides a fascinating look into a culture and way of life that most Americans have no idea even exists.

Genre: Reality TV

Where you can stream it: Sling TV

—Charita Goshay

Bob’s Burgers

Synopsis and what I loved:

Every episode of “Bob’s Burgers,” an animated comedy about a beleaguered owner of a hamburger joint trying to stay afloat while dealing with his wacky wife and kids, is brilliantly written and worth watching more than once.

It’s hard not to root for Bob Belcher, the show’s centerpiece, as he tries to make sense out of life while making a living. Bob’s wife, Linda, is reminiscent of “Lucy Ricardo” in her dreams of being famous. Linda lives vicariously through their three kids, who are just this side of juvenile delinquency: Tina, the boy-crazy, horse-obsessed preteen; Gene, the eccentric wannabe musician who embodies all the gross antics found in boyhood, and Louise, the youngest and snarky mastermind of their collective mischief.

Meanwhile, Bob tries to keep his restaurant afloat in a seaside town that has seen better days. His quest is made more difficult by a cast of characters that include his arch competitor, the braying Johnny Pesto, who runs the Italian restaurant across the street; Calvin Fischoeder (pronounced “fish odor”), his space-cadet landlord who dresses like Tom Wolfe; Teddy, his daily customer and emotionally fragile handyman; and Gail, his needy cat-lady, man-crazy sister-in-law.

Genre: Animated sitcom

Where you can stream it: Sling TV, Hulu

—Charita Goshay

Schitt’s Creek

Synopsis:

Johnny Rose, his former soap opera actress wife and adult son and daughter are used to living the lavish life. Rose was a rich video-store magnate before everything came crashing down. In the opening of the first episode, you see the feds taking away all of the Roses’ belongings. The only thing left to their name is Schitt’s Creek, a town they bought as a joke when they were swimming in money. Now, they’re forced to live in this Podunk town in a cheap motel. Their attitudes are totally out there, and the locals don’t understand them. The feeling is mutual. Watching them navigate this unfamiliar lifestyle is full of laughs.

Genre: Sitcom

What I loved about it:

I love how exaggerated this show is. The characters are unbelievably stupid in the best way possible. Watching them try to fit in with the locals is a riot. I stumbled upon this show when I was horribly ill over Christmas, and I couldn’t stop watching. It’s the perfect show to watch when you want to feel better about your life.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, new episodes are airing on the cable network Pop

—Kelsey Davis

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Synopsis:

Self-help author and family advice guru Abby McCarthy publicly announces that she isn’t happy with her husband. This drama follows her through the mess of her relationship and career woes, as she tries to straighten it out. She quickly finds out that not many people want self-help advice from someone whose life is falling apart.

She relies on her friends for support, and the show has many twists and turns. It’s considered a drama for a reason, being there’s tons of drama following Abby wherever she goes.

Genre: Drama

What I loved about it:

This show feels like the perfect guilty pleasure. I have been watching this as I run on my elliptical in my basement. It’s just juicy enough to help me forget I’m working out. And it keeps me coming back each episode. Unlike some dramas, this isn’t on the tacky side. It doesn’t seem too predictable, either. Just when I think I know what Abby is going to do, I’m surprised yet again by her decision. I’m on the second season, and it just seems to get better with time.

It also feels real. Some dramas add in so much fluff for ratings, but this show feels like how rich Los Angeles women would act. They’re not perfect, but they’re strong characters, and I like that.

Where you can stream it: Netflix, Prime Video

—Kelsey Davis