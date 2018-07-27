Walsh University draws students from 40 countries and from 40 states in the U.S.

While much of the university’s student body is from Northeast Ohio, Walsh attracts out-of-town enrollees for its specialty majors—such as museum studies—and its sports programs.

Teresa Fox, vice president for marketing and communications at the university, said students select Walsh for its close-knit, family atmosphere and for the relationships they know they’ll be able to form with professors. They also come because they believe their voices will be heard on campus and that they will find a place to belong.

What Walsh does best, Fox said, is prepare students not just for the careers they will have as soon as they graduate but also prepare them for the careers they’ll have in 20 or 30 years. A Walsh education includes community service and experiential learning, which teaches students the soft skills they need to succeed.

Popular programs at Walsh

• The flagship programs: Walsh is known for its many education degree programs and the DeVille School of Business.

• The health sciences: The health sciences—which include nursing, occupational therapy and physical therapy—are booming right now, Fox said.

New programs at Walsh

• Adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner program: Walsh has added a new nursing master’s degree track that will enable nurses to work with patients dealing with acute illnesses.

Program director Alex Botsch said the new track is in response to an overall demand for nurse practitioners. The university already has a family nurse practitioner program, which trains students to offer primary care and management of chronic conditions for patients of all ages. In contrast, acute care nurse practitioners work with patients who are in mid-to-late adolescence or older who are suffering from an illness that comes on suddenly and can be severe.

One of the major differences between the two tracks, Botsch said, is that acute care practitioners can function in the ICU.

The program launches this fall and is for practicing nurses. Much of the coursework is online—students only will be required to be on campus about three times a semester for patient simulations using mannequins. They also will complete clinical rotations, likely at Northeast Ohio hospitals.

• Cybersecurity major: Walsh has added a cybersecurity major that uses computer science and information and communications technology courses to teach about network security and cyber attacks. The university’s Marlene and Joe Toot Global Learning Center—a building where the emphasis is on digital literacy and collaboration—houses the Hyland Software Computer Engineering Lab, which was opened specifically with this major in mind. It has 20 computers equipped with networking and server hardware.

Fun features

Walsh’s largest club is the business club, Fox said. It has been in existence for more than 50 years, and the students hold a luncheon each year that has featured the Delta Air Lines CEO and the J.M. Smucker Company president as speakers.

Some of the other organizations Walsh offers are intramural cornhole, speech and debate, intramural bowling, trek backpacking club and dance team.

The university has 10 sports programs for men and 10 for women and also boasts a wide range of fine arts opportunities, such as choir and band.

WALSH UNIVERSITY BY THE NUMBERS

• 2,776 total enrollment

• 1,778 full-time undergraduate students

• 334 part-time undergraduate students

• 664 graduate students

• 40 the number of countries enrolled students are from

• 132 full-time faculty

• 14,000 alumni

• 57 percent The six-year graduation rate for a cohort of 297 freshmen who started in 2000

Source: Walsh University