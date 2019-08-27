Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee | Local Faves: Food & Dining

Unique lattes: Basil & Rosemary Lattes at Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

Lindsey King, the award-winning barista at Canton’s Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee, clearly knows what she is doing where hot beverages are concerned.

So when she put two unusual-sounding drinks on the menu—lattes flavored with fresh basil and fresh rosemary—there was no doubt that they’d be worth trying. The big surprise was how popular and addictive they would be.

Made from a double shot of espresso, steamed milk and simple syrup infused with fresh herbs, these drinks ($4.45) are lush, creamy, mildly sweet and wholly pleasurable. The herb presence is subtle, especially in the basil latte.

King, who co-owns and operates Walkie Talkie with her husband, John, said the basil and rosemary lattes are among the top sellers at the shop, which found a quick following after opening in April in a converted 1930s filling station. The place is an inviting, casual and friendly gathering spot. Its name refers to people walking to the shop and talking with others.

Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee is at 504 15th Street NW in Canton.