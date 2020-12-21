Walk in a Winter Wonderland | Fun Things to do this Winter

How can you make the best of winter, even if you aren’t a fan of cold weather and snow?

By enjoying what it has to offer.

One of the ways is to take a walk to view the sometimes-hidden beauty that can be found in the season.

Locally, Stark Parks and most municipal parks have trails that remain open in winter.

With its rolling hills and meadows, scenic trails and deciduous woods, Quail Hollow Park in Hartville is a popular site for cross-country skiing.

Canton’s Stadium Park and North Canton’s scenic Price Park have paved tracks that draw walkers and runners year round.

The Wilderness Center in Wilmot offers year-round indoor and outdoor programming, as does Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township.

For a hearty hike, consider Boettler Park in Green, whose walking trail passes through wetlands, wooded areas and an actual working farm.

If the city is more to your liking, many downtown areas turn on the charm during the winter months with decorative lighting and holiday displays.

This year, downtown Canton has the added bonus of Centennial Plaza, a new outdoor venue that features fire pits, seating, a new sports-themed restaurant and is a stone’s throw away from the city’s free skating rink, located next door to Courthouse Plaza. Both are within walking distance of Carpe Diem Coffee Shop and Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. There’s also a snack shop at the skating rink, where you also can rent skates. Downtown Canton also has a number of locally owned restaurants, if you work up an appetite while walking.

Other downtowns worth a stroll include Massillon, which offers locally owned pizza shops, clothing and gift shops, gastropubs, family-style restaurants and Tremont Coffee Company.

Just to the north, consider taking a short drive to stroll through downtown Canal Fulton, or even farther to Hudson. Both downtowns have a storybook charm.