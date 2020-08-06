Understanding Auto Loans | School of Life

As your car’s odometer pushes past the 150,000-mile mark, you begin to daydream of what it would be like to drive a new car again.

But then you remember the hassle and haggling you encountered 10 years ago when you got your first car loan and your aging clunker doesn’t seem so bad.

You can make the car buying process a tad easier on yourself by taking these four steps before you head to the dealership:

1. Know your credit score.

The almighty credit score plays a significant role in determining whether a lender will extend an auto loan, what kind of loan you can get and how much interest you’ll pay. Generally, an exceptional credit score is 800 and higher; a good score is 700 and above and poor credit scores are 600 and below.

Knowing your score ahead of time will help you better understand whether you will attract the best offers, if you should wait and try to improve your score over time or if you should consider a co-signer to increase your chances of getting a loan.

Get a free copy of your credit report at annualcreditreport.com. Many credit card providers also

offer free access to credit scores.

2. Know what you can afford.

Take stock of your monthly income and how much of it already is eaten up by various debts, such as student loans and credit card minimum payments. Lenders will look at debt-to-income ratio as well because it indicates whether you’ll have trouble paying back your loan. Many lenders want your debt to be 40% or less of your income.

Knowing what you can afford also will help you determine how much money you can pay upfront for your car in a down payment. Your goal is to put down at least 20% of the purchase price for a new car because it helps protect you from owing more than what your car is worth when it depreciates. The goal is 10% of the purchase price for a used car.

3. Know what’s negotiable.

Beyond the price for the car, many other variables of an auto loan can be negotiated to help reduce the total amount of money you pay over the life of the loan. Among them:

• Interest rate and Annual Percentage Rate (APR): These two rates are similar, but they are not the same. The interest rate is the cost you pay each year to borrow money. The APR is the interest rate, plus the fees that you have to pay to get the loan.

Lenders and dealers are not required to offer you the best interest rates available, but they are required by law to tell you what the APR is for the loan before you sign, so you could compare the APRs offered in other auto loans and negotiate a better rate. Visit myFICO.com’s loan savings calculator to find the average interest rate in Ohio for your credit score.

• Loan term: This is how long you get to pay back the lender. Three to five years is common for a car loan, but you can negotiate shorter or longer terms based on your budget needs. A shorter loan term will reduce the total cost of your loan because you will pay less interest overall.

• Prepayment penalty: This common clause in the contract states that you can be penalized for paying off your auto loan early. But the clause can be removed as part of the negotiating process, which may be important to you if you plan to later refinance the loan.

• Trade-in amount: You can trade in your old car at the dealership to help lower the amount of money you will need financed for your new car. To ensure you get a fair price for your old car, be sure to check online pricing guides, such as Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds or NerdWallet’s car value estimator, or check with other dealerships to see what they would offer you.

• Fees: The dealer will charge fees, such as dealer preparation fees, origination fees, document fees and delivery charges. Ohio caps the documentation fees at $250 or 10% of the sales price, whichever is less.

What’s not negotiable are the taxes, title and registration fees. These are set by local or state governments, but you should still keep them in mind while thinking about the total cost of the car. For example, Stark County’s sales tax rate of 6.5% will add $1,300 to a $20,000 car.

4. Get pre-approved.

Getting pre-approved by a lender (or multiple lenders) before you go car shopping puts you in a stronger negotiating position because you now have a benchmark to gauge whether the financing package the dealership is offering is better for you.

To help compare loan offers, download the auto loan worksheet from the Consumer Financial

Protection Bureau.

Sources: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, NerdWallet, myFICO, The Simple Dollar and Edmunds