Try Your Hand at Candle Making | Fun Things to do this Winter

Lindsey Mitchell and Matt Becker loved browsing, and smelling, the handmade candles and wax melts at local markets and craft shows.

Two years ago, they decided to try their hand at making their own. They now run White Fox Black Koi Candle Co. out of a studio in their North Canton home.

“It’s a bohemian kind of thing I guess,” Becker said.

“The idea of physically making something and handing it to (a customer) to enjoy it, that was compelling,” he said.

The company specializes in scents that bring up memories, such as Ohio Valley Catawba Wine inspired by trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake or Caramelized Brown Butter that smells like grandma’s house at the holidays, Mitchell said.

Most candle makers rely on premade fragrance oils. White Fox Black Koi is now branching out into creating their own to offer something truly unique, including the following scents: Honeycrisp & Tuberose, Potted Perennials and Sweet Orange & Garden Mint.

It’s not difficult to get into candle making as a hobby, the couple says.

Here are their tips:

Make sure you’re being careful—wax is hot!—especially if you’re working with kids.

“We haven’t burned ourselves yet, but we do keep a fire extinguisher in our room,” Mitchell said.

Supplies can be pricey, so if you’re a newbie, start out with a candle making kit from a craft shop. The kits should have everything you need to get started such as wax, dye and fragrance. All you’ll need to source is a container.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with fragrances, but make sure you’re using fragrance oil designed for wax. Essential oils aren’t made for candles and won’t smell as good as you think, Mitchell said.

Most importantly: “If you have the means and desire, give it a shot,” Becker said.

“I’m a big believer in just doing things that you find compelling. Stop telling yourself … there is a reason you can’t do it. Prove to yourself you can,” Becker said.

White Fox Black Koi is available online at whitefoxblackkoi.com or get a peek into the process at instagram.com/WFBK_CandleCo.