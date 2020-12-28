Try a New Hobby | Fun Things to do this Winter

The pandemic has posed numerous challenges for nearly everyone, but it also has fostered opportunities to learn some new skills and take up new hobbies.

Most area colleges and universities, and even public school districts, offer adult education programs in various specialties. But for those who’d rather learn at their own pace, an unlimited number of apps and online classes can be found in literally every area of interest.

Some of the more popular sites include TED Talks, which is free, and MasterClass, which charges a fee.

If art is your thing, the Canton Museum of Art offers a year-round slate of classes in painting, illustration and sculpting for people of all ages.*

Art supplies can be purchased at most retailers or online and at local specialty stores including Michael’s and Hobby Lobby.

The Stark County District Library offers free lectures, computer classes and a variety of hands-on activities for children and teens.*

Local hobby clubs also can be found online for everything from knitting to gardening, to beekeeping and beer-making. For instance, the Stark County Bicycle Club boasts more than 300 members. Last year, the club logged 273,000 miles over 1,573 rides.

The Stark County office of the Ohio State Extension offers programs on gardening that are open to anyone for a small fee.

Would you like to learn to play the guitar? Area music stores such as Pellegrino Music Center, Don Lazar Music, the Music Farm and Gattuso’s all offer private lessons. Some local musicians also offer lessons, often advertising their services at local coffee shops or online.

The North Canton Public Library and the Stark County District Library sponsor their own kitting clubs.* The Celtic Knot in North Canton also sponsors a club.

When it comes to learning a new hobby or skill, the sky is the limit.

*Due to the pandemic, check for availability.