The Still House | Local Faves: Food & Dining

Over-the-top Cocktail Selection: The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard

There’s nothing wrong with grabbing beer or wine with friends, but sometimes, you want a night out that’s a little extra.

Enter The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard. The combination distillery, craft cocktail bar and cafe opened in December. The white stone building is modeled after a 17th-century Italian chapel and features soaring ceilings, stained glass windows and dark wood accents. It’s open during the day for coffee and breakfast and transforms into a swanky cocktail lounge after dark.

The real stars of the show are the cocktails. The menu features classic drinks—including a French 75, Manhattan and Old Fashioned. As well as modern cocktails such as the Guava Martini and the Bitter Heart Beet, a blend of vodka, citrus, rosé and red beet juice.

For the adventurous, the Sinners and Saints cocktail collection offers plenty to enjoy. Selections include the Lover’s Plunge—a drink for two featuring Gervasi’s Rosé Vodka, Romanza wine, grapefruit and strawberry served in a French press and topped with dry ice—and the Double Barrelled, a mix of Gervasi’s Barrel Bourbon, muddled orange, lemon, honey, Grand Marnier and ginger beer.

The Still House is on the Gervasi campus at 1700 55th Street NE in Canton. It opens daily at 7 a.m. as a coffee house. Cocktails are offered from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 330-497-1000 or see gervasivineyard.com.