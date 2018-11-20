The Spa at Glenmoor | Shop Small

What better present to give to combat the stress of the holidays than the gift of relaxation?

At The Spa at Glenmoor in Jackson Township, visitors can take in the ambiance, tranquility and natural seclusion of Glenmoor Country Club’s gothic former seminary while experiencing a traditional spa day. Among the spa packages offered at The Spa at Glenmoor, which is open to the public, is its Ultimate Spa Experience, which includes a bamboo scrub body treatment, classic Swedish massage, signature Natura Bisse facial, spa manicure and spa pedicure for $370.

“The Ultimate Spa Experience would be a great gift because it quite literally is the ‘ultimate spa experience,’ ” spa director Kristen Fitchko said. “Combining the best of our relaxing and rejuvenating services, we provide our guests an exceptional and unparalleled day of luxury.”

Or you can choose to give each service individually and build a package to fit any gift budget.

The Signature Natura Bisse Facial, which uses customized Natura Bisse products to cleanse and exfoliate concludes with a complex and mask and is $125. The Classic Swedish Massage, which includes an hourlong full-body massage, is $80. A Basic Pedicure, which is a maintenance pedicure that includes soaking, grooming and polishing of the nails, is $50.

Mention this article and receive 10 percent off services. Call 330-966-3524 for more information.