The Auricle | Local Faves: Activities & Entertainment

Best spot for exciting concerts: The Auricle

Downtown Canton gained a top-notch concert venue when The Auricle relocated from its original location in the Metropolitan Centre to an extensively renovated onetime Burger King just blocks away.

Auricle owner Josh Brewer paid close attention to quality in every aspect of the venue. The single room is sleek, spacious and comfortable, with many tall-top tables and a long bar that offers a selection of 125 or more craft beers. There is a sizable stage equipped with evocative concert lighting and fog effects. The sound system is crystalline, with attention paid to sound-mixing the shows. Even the backstage area has been well thought out for performer comfort.

In terms of entertainment, The Auricle offers a wide range, from national touring acts to regional and local favorites, in genres ranging from metal to hip-hop to indie rock to country, plus comedy, drag shows and even burlesque. The venue offers trivia on Wednesdays, beer club on Sundays and occasionally hosts charity events. Plus, it’s a cool spot to hang out, with a friendly bar staff.

The Auricle is at 201 Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton. For more information, call 330-353-8694.