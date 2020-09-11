Test Kitchen: Roasted sweet potato, avocado and feta salad

I work year-round, but when summer ends, I always feel as if my life immediately gets busier. And, inevitably, that means the cooking routine I spent the past few months developing flies out the window.

Thankfully, I’ve got this roasted sweet potato, avocado and feta salad recipe in my arsenal now.

Whatever you’re up to (or not up to) this fall, I hope you enjoy this salad as much as I did. I’m definitely adding this recipe to my dinner rotation because not only is it healthy, it’s also quick.

Regardless of your cooking skills, don’t be intimidated by this bowl. Essentially, it’s just a salad with some roasted veggies and a homemade dressing. I don’t have a ton of great tips about the process because it’s truly that simple.

If there’s something in this recipe that doesn’t appeal to you, I think you could switch it out with limited consequences. I also think adding roasted corn or red pepper would be a great addition. If you’re feeling fall-inspired, swap the almonds for pumpkin seeds and add in a handful of dried cranberries. That said, I followed the directions for this Test Kitchen attempt and thought the warm sweet potato and onion paired perfectly with the salty feta.

I was surprised at how much heartier the bowl felt than a traditional salad. Even though there isn’t much protein besides the almonds, I felt full after eating this dinner and stayed full for hours. (Although, full disclosure, there are only two of us in my house, so I did eat a good amount of the salad.)

The only part of this recipe I didn’t love was the dressing. I followed the directions, but I thought it tasted too much like olive oil and not enough like anything else. So I added more lemon, salt, pepper and honey until I was happier with it. If you want to skip that step and top the salad with whatever dressing you’ve got on hand (seriously, even ranch would be good with this), I say go for it.

RECIPE

Ingredients:

For the salad:

1 sweet potato, diced

1/2 red onion, cut into thin wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups spinach leaves

1/2 avocado

25 grams / 0.8 oz feta cheese

Handful chopped almonds

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 390 degrees. Place sweet potato and red onion on a baking tray lined with baking paper and cover with olive oil. Mix with your hands to ensure all pieces are coated.

2. Place tray in oven and bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until sweet potato is cooked through, flipping once halfway.

3. Place honey lemon vinaigrette ingredients in a small jar, mix with a spoon (loosens the honey), then cover and shake until well combined.

4. To assemble, place all ingredients into a bowl and drizzle dressing on top, then toss gently.

SOURCE: Cookitrealgood.com