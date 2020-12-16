Test Kitchen: Ginger molasses cookies

Anyone who has read About Magazine during my tenure as Test Kitchen writer knows I love a good Christmas cookie.

Every year, I make several batches of my favorite recipes and put together trays to take to my family gatherings.

I’m happy to announce that I have found another cookie recipe that deserves a spot on the tray—not only because it’s delicious but because I don’t think you’ll find another cookie like it at your holiday party.

These “gingerdoodles” (or ginger molasses cookies) taste just like Christmas, and I think they’ll quickly become a tradition in my house.

That said, I would describe the finished product as being more like crinkle cookies than snickerdoodles, just based on the thickness and amount the cookie cracks open when baking.

I don’t have major recipe notes here—it’s pretty self-explanatory—but I will say that I did not put mine in the fridge before rolling them in sugar because I am an impatient person. I did not have a stickiness problem until I got to the very end of my dough. As long as you move quickly, I think it’s fine.

I baked my cookies for 8 minutes on the top rack of the oven, which left them perfectly soft with a good chew. I sampled one right out of the oven and am convinced you could take these undecorated to your holiday party and still make everyone happy. I don’t typically love a gingerbread cookie, but these have a richer flavor and a better texture, in my opinion.

The recipe suggests dipping your cookies in melted white chocolate and topping them with sprinkles. I tend to have bad luck when I attempt to melt chocolate for recipes, and this time was no different, so I whipped up a quick buttercream instead. If you’ve never tried buttercream on soft gingerbread cookies, I can’t recommend it enough.

For a quick buttercream recipe: I tend to start with half a stick of butter (1/4 cup) and half a cup of powdered sugar and then add powdered sugar until I have the texture I want.

I waited three days between baking my cookies and decorating them, and they still tasted fresh.

RECIPE

Ingredients:

3/4 cup salted butter (softened)

1 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup molasses

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar (for rolling the cookies)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Cream for one minute, or until fluffy.

3. Add in the egg and beat until smooth. Next add in the molasses and mix until combined.

4. Place the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt into a sifter (if you don’t have a sifter, whisk in a bowl), and then add to the butter mixture. Mix with a spoon, just until combined. Be careful not to overmix. Refrigerate dough 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Using a medium cookie scoop (or about 1.5 tablespoons), roll the cookie dough into a ball. Place the granulated sugar into a shallow bowl and then roll the dough into the sugar. Place on the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.

6. Bake 8 to 10 minutes and let cool on the pan 5 minutes before moving to a cooling rack. Enjoy!

7. Dip cookies in melted white chocolate half way and place on wax paper or parchment paper if desired.

SOURCE: iheartnaptime.net