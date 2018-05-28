Strawberry Almond Breakfast Pops

6 servings

These fun breakfast pops are essentially a frozen smoothie on a stick. Creamy on the inside, crunchy on the outside, with a subtle sweetness that comes mostly from the fruit itself, they are a playfully cool way to start the day.

NOTE: You’ll need six 2 1/2-ounce popsicle molds or small paper cups.

MAKE AHEAD: The uncoated pops need to be frozen for at least 5 hours, to set firmly, and up to 2 months.

Ingredients:

1 cup hulled strawberries

1 medium very ripe banana

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons low-fat milk (1 percent)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey, or more as needed

3/4 to 1 cup slivered almonds

2 teaspoons boiling water

Directions:

1. Combine the strawberries, banana, yogurt, milk and vanilla extract in a blender or food processor; puree until smooth. Taste, and add a little honey, as needed. Divide the mixture among the popsicle molds and insert the sticks or handles. Freeze for about 5 hours, or until solid.

2. Toast the almonds in a small, dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until browned and fragrant, shaking the pan to avoid scorching. Let cool completely, then pulse in a mini food processor or use a knife to reduce them to the size of small pebbles. Transfer to a plate.

3. Once the pops are frozen, stir together the tablespoon of honey and the boiling water in a small bowl. Cut six 10-inch-long pieces of wax paper.

4. Working with one at a time, hold the closed side of the popsicle mold under running hot water just long enough to unmold the pop. Brush it generously with the warm honey mixture, then coat it with one-sixth of the almonds. Wrap the popsicle in wax paper and place in a freezer-safe zip-top bag. Repeat with the remaining five. Seal and freeze for at least 30 minutes, and up to two months.

RECIPE SOURCE:

Ellie Krieger, nutritionist and cookbook author | The Washington Post. Photo by Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post.

Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream & Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches

Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream

8 servings (makes 1 quart)

MAKE AHEAD: The corn cobs and kernels steep in the milk for an hour before making the base. The base mixture needs to be refrigerated for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

3 cups fresh corn kernels sliced from 3 ears, cobs reserved

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Directions:

1. Combine the milk, corn kernels and cobs in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once bubbles appear at the edges of the pan, cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let the corn steep in the milk for 1 hour.

2. Stand the cooled cobs up in the pan. Scrape a blunt knife against each one to release any remaining liquid, then discard the cobs. Transfer the milk and corn kernels to a blender; puree for 3 to 5 minutes, until smooth.

3. Wipe out the saucepan, then add the heavy cream, sugar and salt, stirring to incorporate.

4. Pour the pureed corn mixture through a fine-mesh strainer directly into the saucepan’s cream mixture, discarding any solids. Place over medium heat; cook for 7 to 9 minutes, making sure the sugar has dissolved.

5. Strain through the fine-mesh strainer (again), into a storage container. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours or, preferably, overnight. This is your ice cream base.

6. Whisk the chilled base, then pour into the container of an ice cream machine. Churn according to manufacturer’s directions. For a soft consistency, the ice cream can be served right away. Or transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container, cover and freeze for 2 to 3 hours.

Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches

12 small servings

NOTE: You’ll need an ice cream machine and a regular (not Belgian) waffle iron. It’s best to fill the sandwiches while the ice cream is somewhat soft. Wrap and freeze the assembled sandwiches for at least 1 hour and up to 1 day.

MAKE AHEAD: The waffles can be made and held, tightly wrapped, for several hours before assembling the sandwiches. The sandwiches should be frozen for 1 hour before serving. They may be assembled, wrapped and frozen a day in advance.

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups masa harina, such as Maseca brand

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

About 3 cups Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream, or more as needed (see related recipe)

Directions:

1. Preheat a waffle iron.

2. Whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract in a large liquid measuring cup, until thick and glossy.

3. Combine the masa harina, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl, then whisk in the egg mixture. While whisking, drizzle in the melted butter to create a batter that is velvety smooth.

4. Grease the waffle iron lightly with cooking oil spray, as needed.

5. To make each waffle, scoop about a half cup of the batter onto the heated waffle iron, using an offset spatula to spread it evenly. Close the lid and cook for about 3 minutes, or until the waffle is lightly golden and releases easily. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining batter. Do not worry if any waffles break along their section lines, as that is the next step.

6. To make the ice cream sandwiches, break the waffles apart into a total of 24 pieces. Place a small, round scoop of the Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream on top of 12 of them. (The amount of ice cream you need to fill the sandwiches will depend upon how big your waffle sections are.) Top with the remaining 12 waffle pieces and press lightly so the sandwiches hold together. Smooth the filling edges with an offset spatula. Wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap and freeze for 1 hour before serving.

RECIPE SOURCE:

Cathy Barrow | The Washington Post

Adapted from chef Alex Stupak of Empellon in New York, by cookbook author and columnist Cathy Barrow.

Photo by Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post.

Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice cream:

2 cups (16 ounces) heavy cream

14 ounces (1 can) sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup mini or regular size M&M’s

Cookies:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup mini or regular size M&M’s

DIRECTIONS:

Make the ice cream:

1. Beat the heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla together on high speed until thick and smooth, about 4 to 5 minutes.

2. Carefully fold in the M&M’s. The M&M’s can bleed their color, so be careful when adding them. Spoon/pour the ice cream mixture into a freezer-safe container or bowl.

3. Cover tightly and freeze overnight.

Make the cookies:

1. Cream the softened butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together on medium speed until smooth.

2. Add the egg and egg yolk and mix on high until combined, about 1 minute.

3. Add the vanilla and mix on high until combined.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt together.

5. Add to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined.

6. Fold in the M&M’s. Cover the dough and chill for at least 2 hours and up to 5 days.

7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

8. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.)

9. Roll balls of dough and place 2 inches apart on the baking sheets.

10. Bake for 10 minutes until very lightly browned on the sides.

Assemble the sandwiches:

Take a large scoop of ice cream and sandwich it between two cookies. Freeze the sandwiches until ready to eat.

RECIPE SOURCE: Sally’s Baking Addiction

One of my favorite summertime treats is the massive chocolate chip cookie vanilla ice cream sandwich served at Country Cones in Plain Township.

If you took a peek inside my freezer at the end of last summer, you might have found a paper bag full of such sandwiches, which since have been devoured.

Luckily for me, it’s almost summer again, and I can replenish my ice cream stockpile. I figured I’d try my hand at re-creating something similar—ice cream and all. And good news: As long as you have a freezer, you can make this recipe, too. There’s no ice cream machine required.

If you’ve ever searched for a sweet treat on Pinterest, you’re probably familiar with Sally’s Baking Addiction, which is where this recipe comes from. It requires a bit of planning ahead because the ice cream has to freeze overnight and the cookie dough needs to spend at least two hours in the fridge, so it can’t be done all in one day. But it’s delicious, and it’s totally customizable for any candy and cookie preferences.

My first attempt at making my own ice cream was moderately successful. I mixed my ice cream base with a hand-held mixer for about five minutes. It did thicken but still was pretty fluid—so much so that when I added the mini M&M’s, they sank to the bottom. (The heavier peanut butter M&M’S I threw in did too, obviously.) I ended up splitting my mixture across two bowls, and one definitely ended up with nearly all the candy. I stirred the mixture after about an hour in the freezer to try to distribute the M&M’s more thoroughly, which seemed to help.

I have seen cheat ice cream recipes that call for softening premade ice cream, adding whatever mix-ins you want and then refreezing it. That might work a little better, especially if you don’t have time to stir as your ice cream freezes, and the M&M’s might not bleed so much into the base. Mine turned brown and looked like chocolate ice cream. The flavor was excellent, though.

I usually am not fanatical about making sure my cookies are all the same size, but since these need to pair together to make sandwiches, I made sure the balls of dough were about as equal as I could get them. I ended up with 36 cookies, for a total of 18 sandwiches. My cookies had to bake for 15 minutes, not 10, and still came out soft and chewy. I stuck them in the fridge to cool them down more quickly. They turned out perfectly.

When it came time to assemble the sandwiches, I had some trouble. I am not sure whether my freezer wasn’t cold enough or whether my cookies were still warm, but after I got the sandwiches made, they melted pretty quickly once I set them back in my freezer. If I were going to try this again, I would probably freeze both the cookies and the ice cream and then assemble the sandwiches as people wanted to eat them, not ahead of time.

I kept my ice cream sandwich pretty traditional, but I found so many fun ideas when I was hunting for this recipe. If cookies aren’t your thing, try using biscuits, Pop-Tarts or even pancakes as the base of your sandwich.

—Story & photo by Alison Matas