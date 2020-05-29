Summer in Stark: What to watch

“Set it up” photo courtesy Netflix

Even if you plan to spend most of your summer outside, you still might want an indoor break occasionally.

Here are some movies and TV shows to stream during your downtime:

1. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” You’ve probably watched this documentary series already—it debuted on Netflix in March and quickly rose to the streaming service’s most-watched show.

But just in case you haven’t: “Tiger King” centers on a man who calls himself Joe Exotic and who used to operate a private big-cat zoo in Oklahoma before ending up in prison on charges that include attempted murder-for-hire. The title promises murder, mayhem and madness, but the show also has arson, amputation, child brides, adultery, polygamy and drug smuggling.

It’s truly a wild ride.

2. “Spring Baking Championship” I love a baking competition, and Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship” is my favorite.

Clinton Kelly (former co-host of “What Not to Wear”) runs the show, and Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Lorraine Pascale judge.

Each episode has a theme, and the bakers go through a “preheat” baking challenge and then an elimination round.

3. “Abducted in Plain Sight” In the 1970s, Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by a family friend.

“Abducted in Plain Sight” tells the story of how her kidnapper charmed and manipulated her parents to the point they both had affairs with him and let him continue to spend time with their daughter.

Broberg eventually escaped and wrote a book about her experience: “Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story.”

The documentary is disturbing, but it’s also fascinating. And you’re guaranteed to yell at your television at least once.

4. “The Staircase” Sorry for all the true crime, but I’m a news reporter and it’s a thing I find super interesting.

In 2001, author Michael Peterson’s wife was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in their home. Peterson was charged with murder, and the documentary follows his trial.

The really creepy part: Nearly 20 years before his wife died, Peterson discovered another woman’s body at the bottom of a flight of stairs, and he ended up adopting that woman’s daughters.

5. “Set it Up” Here is an underrated and hokey romantic comedy that made me inexplicably happy.

Two low-level assistants try to set up their awful bosses in the hopes that if their bosses fall in love, they’ll be distracted with their new romance and finally give their assistants a break.

Can you predict what’s going to happen? For sure. Should you watch anyway? Absolutely.