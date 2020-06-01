Summer in Stark: Virtual workout classes

photo courtesy yogawithadriene.com

1. Yoga with Adriene, YouTube and yogawithadriene.com

Enjoy doing yoga in the comfort of your own home for free. You choose when you want to do yoga, and you choose the flow you want to do.

All you need is a yoga mat and a TV or computer that you can access YouTube from. Search “Yoga with Adriene,” and you’ll find all kinds of yoga sessions to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for an intense workout-like session or a slower, more meditative experience, Adriene has something for your every yoga need.

If you look through her channel playlists, you can find sessions by length or type. I find searching by length to be the easiest. Some sessions, Adriene mentions that you can restart the video and do it again if you want more of a workout or more relaxation, depending on the type you’re doing.

2. Group HIIT, YouTube and groupHIIT.com

Group HIIT has free videos on YouTube and paid workouts on its website. There are plenty of options to choose from on the website and on YouTube.

Group HIIT’s YouTube channel offers short, informative videos on how to perform certain exercises as well as full workouts. Most workouts range from 10 to 20 minutes. Make sure to look for beginner videos if you’re just starting out.

If you want a more focused plan, make sure to check out the site.

3. MadFit, YouTube

MadFit is similar to Group HIIT, but MadFit’s YouTube channel incorporates more stretching, stress relief practices and yoga.

The videos are separated into different playlists, including no equipment workouts, apartment-friendly workouts, song workouts, stretch/yoga videos and knee-friendly/low-impact workouts.

This channel has a little bit of everything, but it tends to cater to lower-impact exercisers.