Summer in Stark: Podcasts

Podcasts have made a comeback. As telephones have become more sophisticated and the introduction of in-home smart devices and satellite radio in vehicles, podcasts have a variety of venues. Here are seven recommendations:

1. “Tales from the Rep Morgue”

Canton Repository reporter Shane Hoover explores stories from the newspaper’s extensive story files. Visit omny.fm/shows/rep-audio-vault/playlists/tales-from-the-rep-morgue to listen.

2. “The Daily”

Hosted by New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro, the podcast takes a deeper dive into some of the most compelling stories of the day. Visit nytimes.com/2020/04/14/podcasts/the-daily to listen.

3. “The Memory Palace”

A podcast that shares little-known stories taken from the pages of history. Visit thememorypalace.us to listen.

4. “Home Cooking”

The podcast, co-hosted by chefs Samin Nosrat, host of the Netflix hit show, “Salt, Fat, Acid Heat,” and Hrishikesh Hirway, shares cooking tips and instruction. Visit homecooking.show to listen.

5. “Women Who Travel”

Conde Nast writers Meredith Carey and Lale Arikoglu share stories and the experiences of women who traverse the globe. Visit cntraveler.com/story/women-who-travel-podcast-archive to listen.

6. “Heart and Soul”

This BBC World Service podcast highlights spirituality and faith experiences from around the world. Visit podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/heart-and-soul/id339986757?mt=2 to listen.

7. “First Take”

ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and guests discuss and debate each day’s top sports stories. Visit tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/First-Take-p328690 to listen.