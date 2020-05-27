Summer in Stark: Places to walk/hike

I spent this spring hiking in and around Stark County and discovering all kinds of beautiful places I’d never visited before.

If you’re looking for a scenic adventure this summer, here are some of my recommendations:

1. Jackson Bog State Nature Preserve

The 58-acre nature preserve is located across the street from Jackson Township’s North Park. You can walk the 1.25-mile boardwalk trail or hike one of the paths that cuts through the woods. 7984 Fulton Dr. NW, Massillon

2. Dundee Falls at Beach City Wildlife Area

Dundee Falls and the paths you hike to get to the waterfalls look like something out of a movie. The waterways are lined with huge rock formations, and the waterfalls don’t disappoint. They’re accessible enough that you can hike down to them and behind them. It’s a great photo op. 8525 Dundee Wilmot Rd. NW, Dundee

3. Quail Hollow Park

If you’re looking for some light exercise or a strenuous hike and if you’d like to see a forest and wetlands, then Quail Hollow is a great choice.

The paved Nature for All Trail runs near the Manor House and is perfect for a walk.

But if you’d rather put on your hiking boots, the more than 3-mile mountain bike trail is a more rugged experience. There is also a neat historic cemetery to explore near the trailhead. 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville